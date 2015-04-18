Super Flower Leadex Titanium 1600W Power Supply Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the voltage values of the main rails, recorded over a range from 40W to the maximum specified load, and the deviation (in percent) for the same load range. You will also find a chart showing how the 5VSB rail deals with the load we throw at it.

Hold-Up Time

In the above screenshot, the blue line is the mains signal and the yellow line is the "Power Good" signal. The Leadex PSU is right-on in achieving the ATX spec's minimum hold-up time. For a 1.6kW unit, this isn't something to be taken lightly, since it demands bulk caps with increased capacity.

Inrush Current

With 115V, the inrush current was low. But with 230V, the situation turns and the Titanium Leadex gives us the highest inrush reading we have ever recorded with our equipment.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 percent to 105 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conduct two additional tests. In the first metric, we stress the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load while the load at +12V is only 0.10A. This test reveals whether the PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determine the maximum load the +12V rail can handle while the load on the minor rails was minimal.

Test 12V (A/V) 5V(A/V) 3.3V(A/V) 5VSB (A/V) Power DC/AC (W) Efficiency (%) Fan Speed (RPM) Noise dB(A) In/Out (°C) PF/AC (V) 1 11.484 1.983 1.997 0.991A 159.82 90.74 0 0 44.55 0.967 12.037 5.037 3.302 5.049V 176.14 37.69 114.9 2 24.021 2.979 3.001 1.191A 319.73 93.28 0 0 45.74 0.990 12.025 5.029 3.296 5.039V 342.78 38.63 114.9 3 36.940 3.486 3.522 1.391A 479.82 93.73 0 0 47.36 0.993 12.012 5.022 3.291 5.031V 511.93 39.60 114.7 4 49.863 3.982 4.015 1.591A 639.55 93.63 990 45.2 42.18 0.996 12.001 5.015 3.285 5.020V 683.10 52.79 114.5 5 62.478 4.987 5.028 1.795A 799.44 93.34 990 45.2 43.06 0.997 11.988 5.008 3.280 5.009V 856.45 54.16 114.3 6 75.119 6.002 6.046 1.999A 959.34 92.77 990 45.2 43.35 0.998 11.975 4.999 3.274 5.000V 1034.10 55.67 114.2 7 87.784 7.012 7.065 2.200A 1119.21 92.13 1430 50.9 44.75 0.998 11.963 4.989 3.268 4.989V 1214.80 59.16 114.0 8 100.494 8.031 8.092 2.405A 1279.28 91.35 1490 51.3 45.53 0.998 11.950 4.980 3.263 4.981V 1400.35 60.18 113.8 9 113.662 8.542 8.626 2.410A 1439.23 90.61 1985 61.3 46.36 0.998 11.936 4.973 3.257 4.975V 1588.35 61.53 113.7 10 126.608 9.063 9.130 3.022 1599.09 89.61 1985 61.3 47.50 0.997 11.922 4.965 3.252 4.958 1784.50 64.64 113.5 11 133.392 9.067 9.136 3.025 1679.04 89.40 1985 61.3 48.67 0.997 11.915 4.963 3.250 4.954 1878.15 66.08 114.4 CL1 0.097 14.019 14.005 0.001 117.37 82.91 1490 51.3 45.60 0.959 12.042 5.000 3.292 5.060 141.57 54.05 115.0 CL2 133.274 1.002 1.003 1.002 1602.05 90.04 1985 61.3 47.10 0.997 11.921 4.993 3.265 5.006 1779.20 63.94 113.5

Load regulation is great on all rails, although it is a little looser than the Gold- and Platinum-rated versions of this platform to achieve higher efficiency. As a result, our efficiency measurements are out of this world. A few years ago, we didn't think we would see a PSU reaching almost 94-percent efficiency with 115V input. Super Flower did a great job here, and surely the company deserves our congratulations. This PSU easily matches the lower-capacity and digitally controlled Corsair AX1500i, which up to now was the efficiency king in our charts. On top of that, the Leadex Titanium 1.6kW is capable of delivering its full power at temperatures that reach 50 °C, which is amazing considering the performance it registers under such tough conditions.

Probably the only downfall is the increased fan noise that we measured once we pushed the PSU at high operating temperatures. At up to 30 percent of its maximum rated capacity load, the unit operated in passive mode, outputting zero noise. However, once the fan gets going, it exceeds 60 dB(A), which is a lot of noise from a PSU.