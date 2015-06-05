Swiftech H220-X Liquid CPU Cooler Review

Crucial Ballistix Sport (16GB) deals 199 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Ballistix Sport LT Gray 16GB... Crucial UK £59.99 View Ballistix Sport AT 16GB... Crucial UK £59.99 View Ballistix Sport LT Red 16GB... Crucial UK £59.99 View Crucial Ballistix Sport LT... Amazon Prime £89.99 View Show More Deals

How We Test

We’re using our 2015 Reference PC minus its open test bed (and obviously the reference cooler) to test the H220-X in a closed system. The CPU frequency is up to 4.2GHz in today’s test.

Test System Components

Software

Graphics Nvidia GeForce 347.52 Chipset Intel INF 9.4.0.1017

Benchmark Suite

Prime95 v27.9, AVX FFT length 8K, continuous for at least 2 hours RealTemp 3.70 Maximum Temperature, All Cores Averaged Galaxy CM-140 SPL Meter Tested at ¼m, corrected to 1m (-12db), dB(A) weighting

Comparison Coolers

NZXT Kraken X61 View Site