Samsung Series 7 11.6" Slate: Breathing New Life Into Tablet PCs

Tablet PCs are a dying breed, and Windows 8 is still at least a year away. Until we see what Microsoft's next operating system has to offer, one tablet PC shows us why this form factor is still a winner. Samsung's Series 7 11.6" Slate breaks the mold.

Tablet PCs: It's All About Device Reduction

Let's just throw this out there: the fact that tablets are enjoying as much success as they are still surprises us. Playing with touchscreens is fun. But, for all of their entertainment value, tablets just can't provide the same functionality you'd expect from a device able to replace more powerful notebooks. The only explanation, then, is that most folks are buying them in addition to, rather than as substitutes for, other technology. 

If you're a road warrior, packing one more device certainly isn't an attractive proposition. The whole point of mobility is supposed to be consolidating down to keep you faster, lighter, and more free. But every type of device seems to perform certain tasks sort-of-well, so you might instead end up with a notebook, an e-book reader, a cell phone of course, and perhaps even a point-and-shoot camera. Then you have chargers and interface cables. Tossing a tablet on top of that stack just doesn't sound appealing.

Tablet PCs, on the other hand, really do make it possible to scale back on the number of devices you lug around in a more realistic way. While tablets are small, sexy, and fast enough for basic content consumption, their lightweight operating systems and sometimes-limited app selection continues to be a source of frustration. Tablet PCs support desktop operating systems and rely on a digital pen instead of a mouse. That's an important distinction that enables any OS X-based program on a Modbook, whereas the iPad is constrained to apps from the Apple App Store.

Samsung's Series 7 Tablet

Unfortunately, tablet PCs are pretty gosh-darned rare, which is somewhat surprising given their simultaneous portability and interoperability with Windows-based programs. Moreover, the performance of a tablet PC is only limited by the hardware a vendor can cram inside.

The latest Windows-based tablet comes from Samsung. Dubbed the Series 7 11.6" Slate, it breathes much-needed life into this critically endangered form factor, beating out Asus' Eee Slate as our favorite tablet PC.

SpecificationsSamsung Series 7 11.6" Slate
CPUCore i5-2467M (Sandy Bridge), 1.6 GHz, 3 MB Smart Cache, 2C/4T, 17 W TDP, 32 nm
Screen11.6" WSVGA (1366x768), Superbright Plus Technology
Memory4 GB DDR3-1333 SO-DIMM
System DriveSamsung SSD 64 GB, SATA 3Gb/s
GraphicsIntel HD Graphics 3000, 350 MHz Base Frequency, 1.15 GHz Max. Dynamic Frequency
Operating SystemWindows 7 Home Premium
Wireless802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth
49 Comments Comment from the forums
  • g-unit1111 02 January 2012 11:36
    Do. Want. Finally - a tablet that doesn't require a proprietary operating system that needs 1,000,000,000 apps for every website on the internet in order to function properly. It has an SSD and not flash memory. It has a real working version of Windows - with a great interface on top of it. This looks like a tablet I can get behind.
    Reply
  • 02 January 2012 11:39
    A very nice tablet! Hoping that ivy bridge will allow faster processers without creating too much heat and saving battery. I'm really looking into getting a tablet in the future to replace my notebook and this looks is very reassuring that things are improving :P.
    Reply
  • friskiest 02 January 2012 11:41
    A5 vs SB,. hehehe (grinning :D)
    Reply
  • sereng3ti 02 January 2012 11:56
    The first sentence of this article told me all I needed to know.
    Reply
  • 02 January 2012 12:33
    What about the digitizer? I appreciate the comparisons to the Asus EEE Slate, but that has a 256-level pressure sensitive wacom digitizer on top of the screen. And no mention of it or what is on this device?
    Reply
  • joytech22 02 January 2012 13:07
    Yay finally, I saw this in shops around a month ago and wonder when tom's would cover it. :p
    Reply
  • Gamer-girl 02 January 2012 13:11
    The UI makes it seem like a smartphone. You keep mentioning the pen but there is no comparison? Does it have palm rejection?
    Reply
  • theuniquegamer 02 January 2012 13:27
    Instead of current sandybridge (i.e hd 3000) the should give an amd llano which has a better gpu or the ivy bridge mobile cpus (which is with hd 4000 gpu) and a lower TDP.
    Reply
  • alyoshka 02 January 2012 14:22
    Isn't it a little steep for a 1000$....??? After all it's a Samsung, 11.6Inch Tab.......
    I think it'd be a lot more wiser to buy a laptop for that price and get a much more efficient and powerful piece of tech.
    Reply
  • alyoshka 02 January 2012 14:26
    I would have given the Note from Samsung a thought had it had 7.5 installed on it..... but again..... it's a samsung.....
    Reply