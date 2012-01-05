60/64 GB SSD Shootout: Crucial, Samsung, And SandForce

|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge), 32 nm, 3.3 GHz, LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost Enabled
|Motherboard
|ASRock Z68 Extreme4, BIOS v1.4
|Memory
|Kingston Hyper-X 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 @ DDR3-1333, 1.5 V
|System Drive
|OCZ Vertex 3 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s
|Tested Drives
|Crucial m4 64 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 0009
|Samsung 830 64 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: CXMO
|Crucial m4 128 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 0009
|Crucial m4 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 0009
|Crucial m4 512 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 0009
|Samsung 830 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: CXMO
|SandForce Async 60 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: -
|SandForce Sync 60 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: -
|SandForce Toggle 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: -
|SandForce Sync 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: -
|Graphics
|Palit GeForce GTX 460 1 GB
|Power Supply
|Seasonic 760 W, 80 PLUS
|System Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Driver
|Graphics: Nvidia 270.61 RST: 10.5.0.1022Virtu: 1.1.101
Glad to hear that!
Is there a way to have files and programs automatically downloaded, installed, and run from the HDD without doing it manually every time if I have the SSD as the base drive?
You can move your personal folders to your HDD (my documents, my music, downloads, ...), so downloads will end up there automaticaly, but programs will go to your C drive (SSD) by default.
Moving only user files is far easier nevertheless, just using "move" in the folder properties...
http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/6643-63-windows-boot-drive-user-files-program-files-normal
Worth mentioning, plextor PX-M3S are micron based and use toggle nand
I don't think they make a 64GB version however