Thermaltake Smart Pro RGB 850W PSU Review

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the SPR-0850F-R's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, Thermaltake's 850W PSU is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

The SPR-0850F-R can't compare to higher-efficiency PSUs. However, it fares pretty well against EVGA's 850 BQ.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the SPR-0850F-R's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Thanks to a reasonable price, Thermaltake's performance per dollar score is pretty high.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

The overall noise output is high, registering close to 40 dB(A). This is definitely not a PSU for enthusiasts looking to build quiet systems.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

The average efficiency we measure is low.

