Thermaltake Smart Pro RGB 850W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

This table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SPR-0850F-R's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 9.1mV 7.6mV 11.9mV 5.8mV Pass 20% Load 10.5mV 8.0mV 14.7mV 7.1mV Pass 30% Load 10.7mV 8.4mV 15.2mV 8.3mV Pass 40% Load 12.0mV 8.4mV 15.9mV 9.1mV Pass 50% Load 14.1mV 8.5mV 14.9mV 8.4mV Pass 60% Load 15.0mV 8.5mV 15.3mV 9.0mV Pass 70% Load 17.4mV 8.7mV 14.4mV 10.5mV Pass 80% Load 18.8mV 10.1mV 15.9mV 11.4mV Pass 90% Load 20.7mV 10.0mV 16.3mV 12.6mV Pass 100% Load 25.7mV 11.8mV 17.5mV 19.2mV Pass 110% Load 32.5mV 12.1mV 17.5mV 20.8mV Pass Cross-Load 1 11.9mV 9.1mV 15.9mV 6.8mV Pass Cross-Load 2 24.6mV 11.0mV 18.9mV 11.6mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

We observe very good ripple suppression across the board, especially on the all-important +12V rail.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content