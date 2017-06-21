Thermaltake Smart Pro RGB 850W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
This table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SPR-0850F-R's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|9.1mV
|7.6mV
|11.9mV
|5.8mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|10.5mV
|8.0mV
|14.7mV
|7.1mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|10.7mV
|8.4mV
|15.2mV
|8.3mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|12.0mV
|8.4mV
|15.9mV
|9.1mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|14.1mV
|8.5mV
|14.9mV
|8.4mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|15.0mV
|8.5mV
|15.3mV
|9.0mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|17.4mV
|8.7mV
|14.4mV
|10.5mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|18.8mV
|10.1mV
|15.9mV
|11.4mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|20.7mV
|10.0mV
|16.3mV
|12.6mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|25.7mV
|11.8mV
|17.5mV
|19.2mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|32.5mV
|12.1mV
|17.5mV
|20.8mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|11.9mV
|9.1mV
|15.9mV
|6.8mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|24.6mV
|11.0mV
|18.9mV
|11.6mV
|Pass
We observe very good ripple suppression across the board, especially on the all-important +12V rail.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Ripple At Full Load
Ripple At 110-Percent Load
Ripple At Cross-Load 1
Ripple At Cross-Load 2
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content