Thermaltake Smart Pro RGB 850W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

This table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SPR-0850F-R's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load9.1mV7.6mV11.9mV5.8mVPass
20% Load10.5mV8.0mV14.7mV7.1mVPass
30% Load10.7mV8.4mV15.2mV8.3mVPass
40% Load12.0mV8.4mV15.9mV9.1mVPass
50% Load14.1mV8.5mV14.9mV8.4mVPass
60% Load15.0mV8.5mV15.3mV9.0mVPass
70% Load17.4mV8.7mV14.4mV10.5mVPass
80% Load18.8mV10.1mV15.9mV11.4mVPass
90% Load20.7mV10.0mV16.3mV12.6mVPass
100% Load25.7mV11.8mV17.5mV19.2mVPass
110% Load32.5mV12.1mV17.5mV20.8mVPass
Cross-Load 111.9mV9.1mV15.9mV6.8mVPass
Cross-Load 224.6mV11.0mV18.9mV11.6mVPass
We observe very good ripple suppression across the board, especially on the all-important +12V rail.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

