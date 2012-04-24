Asus Transformer Pad TF300T Review: Tegra 3, More Affordable

LCD Performance Analysis: IPS Up Close

Subpixel Structure of Transformer Pad's IPS Panel

Putting the Transformer Pad TF300T’s 10.1" LCD display under a microscope reveals a subpixel structure that looks identical to that of the original Transformer and Transformer Prime. This is no surprise, as Hannstar is the exclusive supplier for all of the 10.1" 1280x800 IPS panels used by Asus in its Transformer tablets.

This also explains why the TF300T sports a color gamut nearly identical to the Transformer TF101 and TF201 tablets that preceded it. However, the TF300T’s display brightness also falls a bit short of those other two models. The TF101 and TF201 both feature panels with specified maximum brightness of 400 cd/m2, and the Super IPS+ display on the TF201 benefits from an underlying grid of LED backlights to boost brightness and improve outdoor readability. In comparison, the Transformer Pad TF300T utilizes a slightly cheaper panel with a maximum brightness of only 350 cd/m2, likely another cost-reduction measure to make Transformer Pad TF300T tablet more affordable.

Similarities in gamut benchmarks suggest that all three generations of Transformer tablets employ comparable IPS technology, as expected. However, there are some differences, though.

Beyond its slightly lower maximum luminance, the Transformer Pad TF300T enjoys a very good contrast ratio, even besting the older TF101 and TF201 with deeper blacks. However, the TF300T's gamma is too low and its color temperature is too cool to be considered color-accurate.