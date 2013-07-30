HGST Travelstar 7K1000 Review: A 1 TB Notebook Drive At 7200 RPM

Results: Power Draw And Efficiency
There's nothing particularly exciting to report from our power consumption numbers. If we look at the raw results on their own, we see a fairly normal range.
The most power-friendly drives are predominantly the 5400 RPM disks. Naturally, a slower motor draws uses less energy. The Travelstar 7K1000 HTS721010A9E630 does not surprise us, winding up in the middle of the field, with one exception. During HD video playback under VLC, the Travelstar 7K1000 draws a mere 0.8 W, which is the lowest reading among all drives.
Benchmarks: Efficiency
When we calculate efficiency, we put each drive's power consumption in relation to performance parameters like IOPS or streaming write throughput. The clear winner in the IOPS per watt discipline is Western Digital's Scorpio Blue WD10JPVT. HGST's newer Travelstar 7K1000 HTS721010A9E630 doesn't fare particularly badly, but it's also not outstanding. The picture changes when we look at streaming write efficiency. In that metric, the drive takes a first-place crown. No other disk achieves higher write performance per watt.
I can't wait to see a review of one of the newer 5400 RPM Hybrid drives from Seagate as well as the 7200RPM 3.5" Hybrid drives when they arrive.
I just installed a 1TB 2.5" "Superspeed" SSHD into my fathers HTPC and it seems to work great.
I'm thinking about buying the 2TB 3.5" SSHD when Seagate releases it.
Typos in article: last page, not 64GB cache but probably 64MB.
He is right though as it is replacing the Momentus XT and thus makes this comparison a bit old.
If I remember correctly, Seagate is replacing almost all of their HDDs with the SSHD tech, even desktop variants.
I would be able to agree with it being the best. I have had a lot of systems coming in with the newer Hitatchi AF laptop HDDs at work and almost every one of them are bad. I haven't seen that many bad from one brand/model for a long time. Might just be the 7mm versions of the drive but its still odd.
I guess I will have to wait and see if a lot of these die off too early before I can decide if they are good or bad drives to have. I know I wont suggest the 7mm Hitatchi laptop HDDs for now.