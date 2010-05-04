X58 In 2010: Four LGA 1366 Boards With USB 3.0 And SATA 6Gb/s

Features Comparison
|X58 Express Motherboard Features
|ASRock X58 Extreme3
|Asus P6X58D-E
|Gigabyte X58A-UD3R
|Gigabyte X58A-UD7
|PCB Revision
|1.05
|1.00G
|1.0
|1.0
|Chipset
|Intel X58 Express
|Intel X58 Express
|Intel X58 Express
|Intel X58 Express
|Voltage Regulator
|Eight Phases
|16 Phases
|Eight Phases
|24 Phases
|BIOS
|P1.40 (03/26/2010)
|0204 (04/09/2010)
|F5 (03/11/2010)
|F6 (03/11/2010)
|133.3 MHz BCLK
|133.3 MHz (+0.0%)
|133.6 MHz (+0.45%)
|133.0 MHz (-0.25%)
|133.0 MHz (-0.25%)
|Clock Generator
|ICS 9LPRS140CKLF
|ICS 9LPRS918JKLF
|ICS 9LPRS914EKLF
|ICS 9LPRS914EKLF
|Internal Interfaces
|PCIe x16
|3 (x16/x16/x4)
|3 (x16/x16/x1, x16/x8/x8)
|4 (x16/x0/x16/x0, x16/x0/x8/x8, x8/x8/x8/x8)
|4 (x16/x0/x16/x0, x16/x0/x8/x8, x8/x8/x8/x8)
|PCIe x1/x4
|1/0
|1/0
|2/0
|2/0
|Legacy PCI
|2
|2
|1
|1
|USB 2.0
|2 (4-ports)
|2 (4-ports)
|2 (4-ports)
|2 (4-ports)
|IEEE-1394
|2 (4-ports)
|1
|1
|1
|Serial Port
|1
|None
|None
|None
|Parallel Port
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Floppy
|Yes
|None
|Yes
|Yes
|Ultra-ATA 133
|1 (2-drives)
|None
|1 (2-drives)
|1 (2-drives)
|SATA 3.0 Gb/s
|6
|6
|8
|8
|SATA 6.0 Gb/s
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4-Pin Fan
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3-Pin Fan
|2
|3
|4
|4
|FP-Audio
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|CD-Audio
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|S/PDIF I/O
|Output Only
|Output Only
|Output Only
|Both
|Power Button
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Reset Button
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|CLR_CMOS Button
|Jumper Only
|No
|No
|No
|Diagnostics Panel
|Numeric
|Pass/Fail LEDs
|Pass/Fail LEDs
|Numeric
|I/O Panel Connectors
|P/S 2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|USB 2.0
|6 (1 shared w/eSATA)
|4
|6 (2 shared w/eSATA)
|6 (2 shared w/eSATA)
|USB 3.0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|IEEE-1394
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Network
|Single
|Single
|Single
|Dual
|eSATA
|1 (Shared with USB)
|None
|2 (Shared with USB)
|2 (Shared with USB)
|CLR_CMOS Button
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Digital Audio Out
|Optical + Coaxial
|Optical + Coaxial
|Optical + Coaxial
|Optical + Coaxial
|Digital Audio In
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Analog Audio
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Mass Storage Controllers
|Chipset SATA
|6 x SATA 3.0 Gb/s
|6 x SATA 3.0 Gb/s
|6 x SATA 3.0 Gb/s
|6 x SATA 3.0 Gb/s
|Chipset RAID Modes
|0, 1, 5, 10
|0, 1, 5, 10
|0, 1, 5, 10
|0, 1, 5, 10
|Add-In SATA
|Marvell 9128 PCIe 2 x SATA 6.0 Gb/s* 1 x eSATA 6.0 Gb/s* (*1-Port Shared)JMB362 PCIe 2 x eSATA 3.0 Gb/s
|Marvell 9128 PCIe 2 x SATA 6.0 Gb/s
|Marvell 9128 PCIe 2 x SATA 6.0 Gb/sJMB363 PCIe 2 x SATA 3.0 Gb/sJMB362 PCIe 2 x eSATA 3.0 Gb/s
|Marvell 9128 PCIe 2 x SATA 6.0 Gb/sJMB363 PCIe 2 x SATA 3.0 Gb/sJMB362 PCIe 2 x eSATA 3.0 Gb/s
|Add-In Ultra ATA
|Marvell 9128 PCIe
|None
|JMB363 PCIe
|JMB363 PCIe
|USB 3.0
|NEC D720200F1
|NEC D720200F1
|NEC D720200F1
|NEC D720200F1
|IEEE-1394
|VT6308S PCI 2 x 400 Mb/s
|VT6308P PCI 2 x 400 Mb/s
|TSB43AB23 PCI 3 x 400 Mb/s
|TSB43AB23 PCI 3 x 400 Mb/s
|Gigabit Ethernet
|Primary LAN
|RTL8111DL PCIe
|88E8056 PCIe
|RTL8111D PCIe
|RTL8111D PCIe
|Secondary LAN
|None
|None
|None
|RTL8111D PCIe
|Audio
|HD Audio Codec
|VIA VT2020
|ALC889
|ALC889
|ALC889
|DDL/DTS Connect
|Unspecified
|Unspecified
|Dolby Digital Live
|Dolby Digital Live
I must be a BYOPC masochist.
I would have liked to see those new ports put to use on these boards...
One thing I haven't seen anywhere though, but would like to, is the overclocking variance added through differing ram capacities. Even though I reached 4ghz on stock vcore, I had to push my QPI to 1.35 to keep the system stable with 6 modules installed. With 4 modules, this was reduced to 1.28, and with 3 it was around 1.24 and with only 2 I could run the QPI volts at 1.2.
Perhaps an idea for an in-depth article at some point in the future Toms?
The next step would be to see how these boards stack up using 6 cores and letting people know what power with 6 cores means using a 1 & a half year old motherboard. Although knowing that 6 cores, USB3.0 and SATA 6.0gb are a long way from being standard, it is by no means premature to have this board as one knows that they will be paying and buying for the long haul! The smartest ones do, and seeing as you guys chose the best parts for the price in terms of quality/performance, the UD3 is a perfect fit for a 5850 or maybe 2!
You should send this article to someone at Intel and maybe they will want to soon follow the way of USB3.0 for their vanilla board! I guess these builds are the new standard for high end or borderline excellent.
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/x58-usb-3.0-sata-6-gbps,2614-2.html
The table claims Asus P6X58D-E have Chipset S-ata 6 x SATA 6.0 Gb/s
Should probably be 6 x SATA 3.0 Gb/s...
Thanks.