Intel's Xeon E5-Series Line-Up Expands; Gets Explained

We got an early look at Intel's latest business-class processors with Intel Xeon E5-2600: Doing Damage With Two Eight-Core CPUs. However, that piece only covered one SKU (the workstation-oriented E5-2687W) in a very crowded line-up of dual-socket-capable chips.
Recently, the company expanded the dual-socket segment to include more entry-level models (the Xeon E5-2400s) and added a number of four-socket-capable processors (the Xeon E5-4600s).
The following list comes from our E5-2600 story and covers all 17 of those models.
|Cores/Threads
|Cache
|TDP
|QPI
|Memory Support
|Advanced
|Xeon E5-2690
|8/16
|20 MB
|135 W
|8 GT/s
|DDR3-1600
|Xeon E5-2680
|8/16
|20 MB
|130 W
|8 GT/s
|DDR3-1600
|Xeon E5-2670
|8/16
|20 MB
|115 W
|8 GT/s
|DDR3-1600
|Xeon E5-2665
|8/16
|20 MB
|115 W
|8 GT/s
|DDR3-1600
|Xeon E5-2660
|8/16
|20 MB
|95 W
|8 GT/s
|DDR3-1600
|Xeon E5-2650
|8/16
|20 MB
|95 W
|8 GT/s
|DDR3-1600
|Standard
|Xeon E5-2640
|6/12
|15 MB
|95 W
|7.2 GT/s
|DDR3-1333
|Xeon E5-2630
|6/12
|15 MB
|95 W
|7.2 GT/s
|DDR3-1333
|Xeon E5-2620
|6/12
|15 MB
|95 W
|7.2 GT/s
|DDR3-1333
|Basic
|Xeon E5-2609
|4/4
|10 MB
|80 W
|6.4 GT/s
|DDR3-1066
|Xeon E5-2603
|4/4
|10 MB
|80 W
|6.4 GT/s
|DDR3-1066
|Additional LGA 2011 SKUs
|Xeon E5-2687W
|8/16
|20 MB
|150 W
|8 GT/s
|DDR3-1600
|Xeon E5-2667
|6/12
|15 MB
|130 W
|7.2 GT/s
|DDR3-1333
|Xeon E5-2643
|4/8
|10 MB
|130 W
|6.4 GT/s
|DDR3-1066
|Xeon E5-2637
|2/4
|5 MB
|80 W
|Low Power
|Xeon E5-2650L
|8/16
|20 MB
|70 W
|8 GT/s
|DDR3-1600
|Xeon E5-2630L
|6/12
|15 MB
|60 W
|7.2 GT/s
|DDR3-1333
In addition, there are now eight Xeon E5-4600 CPU models and nine Xeon E5-2400-series processors. The more detailed breakdown of those goes as follows:
|Cores/Threads
|Base Clock
|Cache
|TDP
|QPI
|Memory Support
|Xeon E5-2400
|Xeon E5-2470
|8/16
|2.3 GHz
|20 MB
|95 W
|8 GT/s
|DDR3-1600
|Xeon E5-2450L
|8/16
|1.8 GHz
|20 MB
|70 W
|8 GT/s
|DDR3-1600
|Xeon E5-2450
|8/16
|2.1 GHz
|20 MB
|95 W
|8 GT/s
|DDR3-1600
|Xeon E5-2440
|6/12
|2.4 GHz
|15 MB
|95 W
|7.2 GT/s
|DDR3-1333
|Xeon E5-2430L
|6/12
|2 GHz
|15 MB
|60 W
|7.2 GT/s
|DDR3-1333
|Xeon E5-2430
|6/12
|2.2 GHz
|15 MB
|95 W
|7.2 GT/s
|DDR3-1333
|Xeon E5-2420
|6/12
|1.9 GHz
|15 MB
|95 W
|7.2 GT/s
|DDR3-1333
|Xeon E5-2407
|4/4
|2.2 GHz
|10 MB
|80 W
|6.4 GT/s
|DDR3-1066
|Xeon E5-2403
|4/4
|1.8 GHz
|10 MB
|80 W
|6.4 GT/s
|DDR3-1066
|Xeon E5-4600
|Xeon E5-4650L
|8/16
|2.6 GHz
|20 MB
|115 W
|8 GT/s
|DDR3-1600
|Xeon E5-4650
|8/16
|2.7 GHz
|20 MB
|130 W
|8 GT/s
|DDR3-1600
|Xeon E5-4640
|8/16
|2.4 GHz
|20 MB
|95 W
|8 GT/s
|DDR3-1600
|Xeon E5-4620
|8/16
|2.2 GHz
|16 MB
|95 W
|7.2 GT/s
|DDR3-1333
|Xeon E5-4617
|6/6
|2.9 GHz
|15 MB
|130 W
|7.2 GT/s
|DDR3-1333
|Xeon E5-4610
|6/12
|2.4 GHz
|15 MB
|95 W
|7.2 GT/s
|DDR3-1333
|Xeon E5-4607
|6/12
|2.2 GHz
|12 MB
|95 W
|6.4 GT/s
|DDR3-1333
|Xeon E5-4603
|4/8
|2 GHz
|10 MB
|95 W
|6.4 GT/s
|DDR3-1066
I'm wondering if Intel included too many models. It's a bit crowded, and could easily confuse people looking into these products and cause analysis paralysis.
How about some clock speeds?
And no mention of DDIO and other E5 Xeon-specific features?
