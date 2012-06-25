Trending

Intel's Xeon E5-Series Line-Up Expands; Gets Explained

Now that Intel has launched more than 30 Xeon E5-series CPUs, we felt it necessary to revisit the product family and help you sort out the company's nomenclature. We're even taking the opportunity to list out all of the specifications in one place!

We got an early look at Intel's latest business-class processors with Intel Xeon E5-2600: Doing Damage With Two Eight-Core CPUs. However, that piece only covered one SKU (the workstation-oriented E5-2687W) in a very crowded line-up of dual-socket-capable chips.

Recently, the company expanded the dual-socket segment to include more entry-level models (the Xeon E5-2400s) and added a number of four-socket-capable processors (the Xeon E5-4600s).

The following list comes from our E5-2600 story and covers all 17 of those models.

Cores/ThreadsCacheTDPQPIMemory Support
Advanced
Xeon E5-26908/1620 MB135 W8 GT/sDDR3-1600
Xeon E5-26808/1620 MB130 W8 GT/sDDR3-1600
Xeon E5-26708/1620 MB115 W8 GT/sDDR3-1600
Xeon E5-26658/1620 MB115 W8 GT/sDDR3-1600
Xeon E5-26608/1620 MB95 W8 GT/sDDR3-1600
Xeon E5-26508/1620 MB95 W8 GT/sDDR3-1600
Standard
Xeon E5-26406/1215 MB95 W7.2 GT/sDDR3-1333
Xeon E5-26306/1215 MB95 W7.2 GT/sDDR3-1333
Xeon E5-26206/1215 MB95 W7.2 GT/sDDR3-1333
Basic
Xeon E5-26094/410 MB80 W6.4 GT/sDDR3-1066
Xeon E5-26034/410 MB80 W6.4 GT/sDDR3-1066
Additional LGA 2011 SKUs
Xeon E5-2687W8/1620 MB150 W8 GT/sDDR3-1600
Xeon E5-26676/1215 MB130 W7.2 GT/sDDR3-1333
Xeon E5-26434/810 MB130 W6.4 GT/sDDR3-1066
Xeon E5-26372/45 MB80 W
Low Power
Xeon E5-2650L8/1620 MB70 W8 GT/sDDR3-1600
Xeon E5-2630L6/1215 MB60 W7.2 GT/sDDR3-1333

In addition, there are now eight Xeon E5-4600 CPU models and nine Xeon E5-2400-series processors. The more detailed breakdown of those goes as follows:

Cores/ThreadsBase ClockCacheTDPQPIMemory Support
Xeon E5-2400
Xeon E5-24708/162.3 GHz20 MB95 W8 GT/sDDR3-1600
Xeon E5-2450L8/161.8 GHz20 MB70 W8 GT/sDDR3-1600
Xeon E5-24508/162.1 GHz20 MB95 W8 GT/sDDR3-1600
Xeon E5-24406/122.4 GHz15 MB95 W7.2 GT/sDDR3-1333
Xeon E5-2430L6/122 GHz15 MB60 W7.2 GT/sDDR3-1333
Xeon E5-24306/122.2 GHz15 MB95 W7.2 GT/sDDR3-1333
Xeon E5-24206/121.9 GHz15 MB95 W7.2 GT/sDDR3-1333
Xeon E5-24074/42.2 GHz10 MB80 W6.4 GT/sDDR3-1066
Xeon E5-24034/41.8 GHz10 MB80 W6.4 GT/sDDR3-1066
Xeon E5-4600
Xeon E5-4650L8/162.6 GHz20 MB115 W8 GT/sDDR3-1600
Xeon E5-46508/162.7 GHz20 MB130 W8 GT/sDDR3-1600
Xeon E5-46408/162.4 GHz20 MB95 W8 GT/sDDR3-1600
Xeon E5-46208/162.2 GHz16 MB95 W7.2 GT/sDDR3-1333
Xeon E5-46176/62.9 GHz15 MB130 W7.2 GT/sDDR3-1333
Xeon E5-46106/122.4 GHz15 MB95 W7.2 GT/sDDR3-1333
Xeon E5-46076/122.2 GHz12 MB95 W6.4 GT/sDDR3-1333
Xeon E5-46034/82 GHz10 MB95 W6.4 GT/sDDR3-1066
