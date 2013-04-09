Dell XPS One 27: Can An All-In-One Make Us Love Windows 8?

Meet Dell's XPS One Touch 27

Windows 8 represents Microsoft’s first earnest effort to bring mobile users back to the desktop (Ed.: Or is it the other way around?), where they can find huge quantities of local storage and vast computing resources to be more productive, create content, and game in a truly enveloping environment. A 5" screen just can't hold a candle to three 1920x1080 displays for any of those tasks.

For those of us glued to our desktops, not necessarily concerned about a convergence of phones, tablets, game consoles, and PCs, the Windows 8 interface is jarring. We saw it from your comments as soon as the operating system debuted. But we've been using it since last year and navigate around it fairly smoothly, particularly on multi-monitor configs that circumvent that interface almost entirely.

What about the folks using Windows 8 on a PC with a single screen? That's where the operating system seems to run into most of the resistance. The one thing hurting Microsoft the most with its touch-based interface is the lack of PCs with touchscreens.

Dell saw that coming.

If you have a mobile device with Windows on it, you already know that consistency between interfaces is nice. Really, though, you want functionality to match. A touchscreen turns Dell’s XPS One 27 from a device that resembles a super-sized tablet to a device that actually works a lot like one. And that capability adds only $200 to the price of the most entry-level $1,399 model.

Of course, Dell wants to show off. So we're testing something a little (lot) more deluxe.

Dell XPS One Touch 27 (2710) $2599 Configuration Platform Intel LGA 1155, H77 Express, Embeded PCIe Graphics CPU Third-Generation Intel Ivy Bridge-Based Core i7-3770S (3.1-3.9 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, 65 W Max TDP) RAM 2x Nanya NT8GC64B8HB0NS-DI (2 x 8 GB) DDR3-1600 SO-DIMM, CL11 Graphics Nvidia GeForce GT 640M: 645 MHz, 2 GB GDDR5-4000 Display Capacitive Touch 27" LED Backlit Glossy LCD, 2560x1440 Webcam 2.0 Megapixel w/dual microphone and sliding cover Audio Realtek Integrated HD Audio with Waves MaxxAudio 4 Security Kensington Security Slot Storage Hard Drive Seagate Barracuda ST2000DM001: 2 TB, 7,200 RPM, 64 MB Cache, SATA 6Gb/sSamsung MZMPC032HBCD-00000: 32 GB MLC Cache Drive, mSATA 6Gb/s Optical Drive HL-DS 8x Slot Loading DVD Burner/BDR Combo HL-DT-ST DVDRWBD CT40N Media Drive 8-in-1 SDXC/MMC/MS/xD flash media interface Networking Wireless LAN Intel Advanced-N 6235 802.11n PCIe Wireless PAN Integrated Bluetooth Transceiver on Wireless Combo Card Gigabit Network Atheros AR8161 PCIe 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet IEEE-1394 None Telephony None Peripheral Interfaces USB 6 x USB 3.0 (4-rear, 2-side) Expansion Card 1 x empty Mini PCIe (for optional TV tuner) External Hard Drive USB-only Audio Headphone, Microphone, Rear Out, SPDIF Video HDMI Out, HDMI In (Display-Only) General Stats Weight PC 34.4 lbs, Peripherals 1.6 lbs, Total 36 pounds Operating System Microsoft Windows 8 Pro 64-bit Edition, OEM Warranty One-year parts/Labor w/In-Home Service

The extra $1,000 brings with it a slew of upgrades, including the Core i7-3770S CPU, 16 GB RAM, the 32 GB SSD cache drive, a 2 TB hard drive, and Blu-ray reader/DVD burner.