Fast And Cheap? Five Sub-$160 Z87 Motherboards For Enthusiasts

Affordable Z87 Express Motherboards: Not Quite "Back To Basics"

PC enthusiasts like myself expect a lot more from our systems than the industry's standard for basic computing. We want performance and an attractive price. Often, our expectations include overclocking as well, since dropping $1000 on Intel's fastest desktop processors simply isn't an option for most of us.

To that point, this passion of ours got a little more complicated when Intel decided to lock the ratio multipliers on its CPUs, and fundamentally remove BCLK frequency as a variable, and charge a premium for the handful of processors that can still be overclocked at all. The starting price on those is $220, by the way.

Fans of AMD's hardware have plenty of reasons to feel as though they've taken the high ground. It's only a shame that the company's best efforts fall so short of where Intel has been sitting for two years. Sadder still is when you take a look at AMD's roadmap and see a distinct lack of FX-series parts beyond Vishera.

Along the way, enthusiast-oriented motherboards crept up in price as we learned to push performance beyond what even those thousand-dollar CPUs can do, at the same time sucking down power and generating more taxing thermal loads. We tend to make up for that fact by expecting the other components to cost less. Graphics cards, SSDs, and memory all just get cheaper over time, right? It's no longer necessary to spend big bucks on a feature-complete motherboard to get the most out of CPUs. Nowadays, it's pretty normal to spend more on your processor than the platform that supports it.

And so we have five motherboards under $160 that support Intel's LGA 1150-based chips built on the Haswell architecture.

ASRock Z87 Extreme4 Asus Z87-Plus Biostar Hi-Fi Z87X 3D Gigabyte Z87X-UD3H MSI Z87-G45 Gaming PCB Revision 1.06 1.02 5.0 1.0 1.2 Chipset Intel Z87 Express Intel Z87 Express Intel Z87 Express Intel Z87 Express Intel Z87 Express Voltage Regulator 12 Phases Eight Phases 12 Phases Eight Phases Eight Phases BIOS P1.90 (06/24/2013) 1204 (06/21/2013) Z87CF523.BST (5/23/2013) F5 (05/16/2013) V1.3 (06/19/2013) 100.0 MHz BCLK 100.60 (+0.60%) 99.94 (-0.06%) 100.00 (-0.00%) 99.77 (-0.23%) 100.13 (+0.13%) I/O Panel Connectors P/S 2 1 1 1 1 1 USB 3.0 4 6 2 6 4 USB 2.0 2 None 4 None 2 Network 1 1 1 1 1 eSATA 1 (Shared w/SATA) None None 2 (Shared w/SATA) None CLR_CMOS Button None None None None Yes Digital Audio Out Optical Optical None (HDMI-only) Optical Optical + Coaxial Digital Audio In None None None None None Analog Audio 5 6 6 6 6 Video Out VGA, DVI-D, DisplayPort, HDMI Mini DisplayPort, HDMI, VGA, DVI-D VGA, DVI-D, HDMI VGA, DVI-D, HDMI, DisplayPort VGA, DVI-D, HDMI Other Devices HDMI-In (Pass-through) None None None None Internal Interfaces PCIe 3.0 x16 3 (x16/x0/x0, x8/x8/x0, x8/x4/x4) 2 (x16/x0, x8/x8) 2 (x16/x0, x8/x8) 2 (x16/x0, x8/x8) 3 (x16/x0/x0, x8/x8/x0, x8/x4/x4) PCIe 2.0 x16 None 1 (x2 transfers) 1 (x4 transfers) 1 (x4, shared w/2 x1) None PCIe 2.0 x1 2 2 3 3 (2 shared w/x4) 4 USB 3.0 2 (4-ports) +1 Port 1 (2-ports) 1 (2-ports) 2 (4-ports) 1 (2-ports) USB 2.0 3 (6-ports) 4 (8-ports) 2 (4-ports) 3 (6-ports) 3 (6-ports) SATA 6Gb/s 8 (1-shared w/eSATA) 8 6 8 (2-shared w/eSATA) 6 (1-shared w/mSATA) 4-Pin Fan 2 6 1 5 5 3-Pin Fan 4 None 4 1 None FP-Audio 1 1 1 1 1 S/PDIF I/O None Output Only Output Only Input And Output None Internal Buttons Power, Reset, CLR_CMOS Power, DirectKey, MemOK, BIOS Flashback, TPU, EPU Power, Reset Power, Reset, CLR_CMOS, CMOS IC/Mode selectors None Diagnostics Panel Numeric None Numeric Numeric None Other Devices Dual PCI, Serial, CIR TPM, Serial Serial, CIR TPM, Serial, PCI mSATA, TPM, Serial Mass Storage Controllers Chipset SATA 6 x SATA 6Gb/s 6 x SATA 6Gb/s 6 x SATA 6Gb/s 6 x SATA 6Gb/s 6 x SATA 6Gb/s Chipset RAID Modes 0, 1, 5, 10 0, 1, 5, 10 0, 1, 5, 10 0, 1, 5, 10 0, 1, 5, 10 Add-In SATA ASM1061 PCIe 2 x SATA 6Gb/s 1 x eSATA 6Gb/s ASM1061 PCIe 2 x SATA 6Gb/s None 88SE9172 PCIe 2 x SATA 6Gb/s or 2 x eSATA 6Gb/s None USB 3.0 ASM1074 Hub (4-ports) ASM1074 Hub (4-ports) None 2 x PD720210 Hub(8-ports) None Networking Primary LAN WGI217V PHY WGI217V PHY 8111F PCIe WGI217V PHY Killer E2205 PCIe Secondary LAN None None None None None Wi-Fi None None None None None Bluetooth None None None None None Audio HD Audio Codec ALC1150 ALC892 ALC898 ALC898 ALC1150 DDL/DTS Connect DTS Connect DTS Connect None None None Warranty Three Years Three Years Three Years Three Years Three Years

Intel might charge a premium for the privilege of owning an overclockable processor, but the company at least deserves credit for exposing enthusiast-class features on mainstream motherboards. With the introduction of its Z87 Express Platform Controller Hub, you get SATA 6Gb/s transfer rates on all six ports, a full battery of six USB 3.0 ports without a bunch of motherboard-down controllers, and an integrated PCI Express controller that supports three links without the need for expensive switches.

All of that saves you, oh, somewhere around $20 in cost, we're estimating. So, this round-up's $160 price cap should be comparable to the $180 boards from the previous generation. So, let's see if mainstream Haswell offers us anything more attractive than the higher-end segment.