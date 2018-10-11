Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2080 AMP Review: Cooler Than Nvidia’s Founders Edition

Performance Results: 2560x1440

The GeForce RTX 2080 has no trouble at 2560x1440. If you own a high refresh rate QHD monitor, expect Zotac’s implementation to serve up blistering frame rates in today’s games at their most taxing quality settings.

The Gaming GeForce RTX 2080 AMP is only rated for 30 MHz more than Nvidia’s Founders Edition card, so it’s no surprise to see both 2080s fare similarly across our benchmark suite. At stock clock rates, there’s very little difference to report.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DX12)

Battlefield 1 (DX12)

Destiny 2 (DX11)

Doom (Vulkan)

Far Cry 5 (DX11)

Forza Motorsport 7 (DX12)

Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)

Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)

Rise of the Tomb Raider (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s The Division (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)

The Witcher 3 (DX11)

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth (DX12)

