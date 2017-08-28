Login | Sign Up
Search

Prepare For Combat With The 'Absolver' Launch Trailer

by - Source: YouTube
2 Comments

Sloclap’s melee-based role-playing title Absolver arrives tomorrow, and to celebrate its debut, Devolver Digital (the publisher) released a launch trailer to give fans and newcomers an idea of what to expect within the ruins of the Adal Empire.

The footage shows two characters who worked together to improve their fighting skills while also defeating any opponent that stood in their way. However, some unknown events transpired that forced the duo to become bitter rivals. In Absolver, you can enlist the help of another player who can give you more offensive abilities in addition to showing you the ropes of the game. If you prefer to travel alone, you can also learn new fighting moves and stances by simply defeating enemies. At E3, we were told that there are over 200 attacks available, so it will take some time before you learn them all and string a select few into deadly combos.

Even though most fights will feature hand-to-hand combat, there are a few melee weapons, such as heavy gloves and swords. Using these items in combat will slow down your attack speed, but they inflict more damage. Even with the use of a weapon, you’re not invincible. Opponents can still find ways to take you down through fast attacks or even removing the weapon completely by disarming you.

Absolver Launch Trailer

When the game launches tomorrow, it will be available on PC and PlayStation 4. The studio said that the game come to Xbox One as well, but a release date wasn’t specified. For more on Absolver, be sure to check out our hands-on time with it at E3 earlier this year.

NameAbsolver
TypeAction/Adventure, Online
DeveloperSloclap
PublisherDevolver Digital
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4
Where To Buy
Release Date
August 29, 2017
About the author
Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
2 comments
    Your comment
  • Shotta06
    Looks like an interesting game
    0
  • clonazepam
    I've been playing the early access since last week. This game is the ultimate fighter game as far as I'm concerned. It hits all the right spots. Create your character, choose your moves, string your combos, mix-ups, feints into new sequences of attacks. Back in the day, we all talked about how we'd make our own Street Fighter 2 character, and this is the closest thing so far.

    The animations, ragdolls, its got all that Ubisoft pedigree but all the fat is trimmed, and given a high skill cap.

    I bought a second copy even.
    0
2 comments
Most Popular
  1. Price Drop Nigh For Sony's PlayStation VR
  2. Best Online Co-Op Games
  3. Cloud Imperium Games Adds Faceware Player-Driven Facial Animation To 'Star Citizen'
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices