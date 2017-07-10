AMD’s Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.7.1 Driver Now Available





Listen up all you Radeon owners out there, AMD released its Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.7.1 driver. In addition to stability and performance improvements, the new drivers offer support for Radeon RX 550/560 series graphics cards and RX 460/470 series mining-based GPUs. According to the release notes, bugs affecting Tekken 7, Little Nightmares, FFXIV and Adobe Lightroom CC 2015.10 have been squashed.







Known Issues

Graphical corruption may be experienced in Tom Clancy's: Rainbow Six Siege when MSAA is enabled.

A small number of apps may experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.

Known Radeon ReLive Issues

The Xbox DVR application may cause conflicts with Radeon ReLive, users are suggested to disable Xbox DVR if Radeon ReLive is experiencing issues

Radeon ReLive may fail to install on AMD APU family products or experience a system hang or failure to record when using the recording feature on AMD APU Family products.

Radeon ReLive may intermittently fail to work after performing task switches of applications. A work around is to disable and then enable the feature in Radeon Software.

Radeon ReLive may exhibit corruption in recordings when capturing Microsoft Office applications.

Radeon ReLive may experience recording or streaming issues when task switching using ALT+TAB.

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.4 drivers supports the Radeon RX 500 and 400 series, AMD Radeon Pro Duo, AMD Radeon R7 300 series, AMD Radeon R9 Fury, AMD Radeon R7 200 series, AMD Radeon R9 Nano, AMD Radeon R5 300 series, AMD Radeon R9 300 series, AMD Radeon R5 200, AMD Radeon R9 200, AMD Radeon HD 8500-8900 series, and AMD Radeon HD 7700-7900 series graphics cards.

Full release notes on the Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.7.1 drivers can be found here.