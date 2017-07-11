Trending

AMD’s Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.7.1 Driver Now Available

By AMD 

Listen up all you Radeon owners out there, AMD released its Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.7.1 driver. In addition to stability and performance improvements, the new drivers offer support for Radeon RX 550/560 series graphics cards and RX 460/470 series mining-based GPUs. According to the release notes, bugs affecting Tekken 7, Little Nightmares, FFXIV and Adobe Lightroom CC 2015.10 have been squashed.

Known Issues

Graphical corruption may be experienced in Tom Clancy's: Rainbow Six Siege when MSAA is enabled.A small number of apps may experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.

Known Radeon ReLive Issues

The Xbox DVR application may cause conflicts with Radeon ReLive, users are suggested to disable Xbox DVR if Radeon ReLive is experiencing issuesRadeon ReLive may fail to install on AMD APU family products or experience a system hang or failure to record when using the recording feature on AMD APU Family products.Radeon ReLive may intermittently fail to work after performing task switches of applications. A work around is to disable and then enable the feature in Radeon Software.Radeon ReLive may exhibit corruption in recordings when capturing Microsoft Office applications.Radeon ReLive may experience recording or streaming issues when task switching using ALT+TAB.

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.4 drivers supports the Radeon RX 500 and 400 series, AMD Radeon Pro Duo, AMD Radeon R7 300 series, AMD Radeon R9 Fury, AMD Radeon R7 200 series, AMD Radeon R9 Nano, AMD Radeon R5 300 series, AMD Radeon R9 300 series, AMD Radeon R5 200, AMD Radeon R9 200, AMD Radeon HD 8500-8900 series, and AMD Radeon HD 7700-7900 series graphics cards.

Full release notes on the Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.7.1 drivers can be found here.

  • Dikyashi 11 July 2017 05:07
    not criticizing or anything but you might want to put whats fixed in the box as well.The Post as it is now with only issue boxes gives a bad feeling to the user about AMD cards
  • RaDiKaL_ 11 July 2017 08:25
    Actually that's all there is in the patch... it only added support for the mining version of those cards, the bugs that were introduced in the previous patch remain hence they've been mentioned.
  • Dikyashi 11 July 2017 08:32
    Iam not sure if this is whats fixed but here it is.

    Fixed Issues
    Some displays may experience corruption when using HDMI® scaling.
    Battlefield™1 may experience stuttering in Multi GPU mode with 4K display resolutions when using DirectX®11.
    HDR colors may appear incorrect in Mass Effect™: Andromeda on the latest Windows®10 Creators Edition update.
    Some incorrect or unavailable feature descriptions may appear in Radeon Settings under the more/less help section.
    Radeon RX 550 series graphics products may experience a hard hang when the user's system has not been rebooted for long periods of time.
    Reboot prompt may be missing after Radeon Software installation on AMD XConnect™ technology system configurations.


    I think this is the new fixed note as the old driver only contained support for so and so game.

  • Martell1977 11 July 2017 08:58
    Interesting, AMD's driver installed flawlessly for my R9 390, yet nVidia still hasn't fixed their driver install issues, so i haven't updated my laptops 1060 drivers in months...so much for AMD having the bad drivers, nVidia has known about this issues for months now.

    Where are all the laptops with AMD discrete GPU's? I only bought this laptop due to lack of options...
  • 11 July 2017 13:22
    It is interesting that XBOX DVR crap can conflict with Radeon ReLive. In order to fix this i suggest to uninstall XBOX app through powershell. Whether you use ReLive or not that crap should be removed anyway.
  • Druidsmark 11 July 2017 14:48
    I'm still stuck on 17.4.4 for Radeon drivers cause AMD is still having problems getting these newer driver releases to install on my A10 7800. So even AMD is having problems with drivers installing properly on some computers. By the way these are not the greatest drivers as they don't work great with a lot of games, I just know that there quite a bit newer then what Asus has to offer for my computer. If any one knows of a better driver version for A10 7800's let me know?
  • Martell1977 11 July 2017 15:54
    19925559 said:
    I'm still stuck on 17.4.4 for Radeon drivers cause AMD is still having problems getting these newer driver releases to install on my A10 7800. So even AMD is having problems with drivers installing properly on some computers. By the way these are not the greatest drivers as they don't work great with a lot of games, I just know that there quite a bit newer then what Asus has to offer for my computer. If any one knows of a better driver version for A10 7800's let me know?

    If you do a manual search on AMD's website, 17.4.4 is the latest for that APU. The 17.1.1 compatibility list does not list any APU's, so that is probably why. Not really "stuck" on them, they just haven't released a new driver for your part yet.

    I didn't say AMD drivers are perfect, but right now....they a better than nVidia's.
  • RomeoReject 11 July 2017 16:07
    "May cause corruption when recording Microsoft Office programs."

    Man, Twitch must be getting desperate if they're covering Excel. =P
  • falchard 12 July 2017 02:30
    Dude, have you played the latest version of Dwarven Fortress on Excel?
  • choruminho 14 July 2017 17:18
    This driver dropped Rocket League's fps to 25 on my R9 390X. Uninstalled.
