Asus Brings Its Tinker Board To North America

by
3 Comments

Asus announced that its Tinker Board is now available in North America.

Previously available only overseas, the Asus Tinker Board is a single-board computer powered by a 1.8GHz Rockchip RK3288 quad-core processor and 2GB of dual-channel LPDDR3. The 85.60 x 56 x 21mm device features 1Gb Ethernet, a Mali-T764 GPU with HD/UHD video playback support, H.264/H.265 decoding, 192kHz/24-bit audio support, four USB 2.0 ports, Bluetooth 4.0, and built-in 802.11b/g/n WiFi.

Despite its credit card-sized package, the Asus Tinker Board packs as much power as many Chromebooks. Enterprising enthusiasts and hobbyists have made use of single-board computers for gaming emulators, robotics, car computers, HTPC media streaming, mini web browsers, file storage servers, cloud servers, home automation--the list goes on and on. All that power in such a tiny package means the possibilities to create personalized devices are endless. Think of it as a Raspberry Pi on steroids.

The included TinkerOS is a Linux distribution based on the latest Debian 9 core. The Debian-based TinkerOS provides a foundation for basic tasks such as web browsing, watching videos, and listening to music. The LXDE desktop environment includes an optimized Chromium web browser and Python and Scratch coding apps. It should be noted that the TinkerOS media player, co-developed with Rockchip, is required for hardware-accelerated 4K video playback.

The Asus Tinker Board is available now at Amazon and Micro Center with a suggested MSRP of $54.99.


Asus Tinker Board
ProcessorRockchip RK3288 Cortex-A17 Quad-core 1.8GHz
GPUARM Mali-T764 equipped with H.264/H.265 hardware decoder
DisplayFull-size HDMI 1.4 (supports up to 4K)
15-pin MIPI DSI (supports up to HD)
MemoryDual-channel LPDDR3 2GB
StorageMicro SD card slot
ConnectivityRTL8211E-VB-CG GbE LAN
AW-NB177NF Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n & Bluetooth 4.0 with EDR
AudioRTL ALC4040 Codec with 1 x 3.5mm audio jack with 192K/24bit audio
Camera Interface1 x 15-pin MIPI CSI slot for camera
USB4 x USB 2.0 ports
Internal Headers1 x 40-pin GPIO equipped header
PowerMicro USB
Operating SystemTinkerOS (Debian)
Size 85.60 x 56 x 21mm
Price$54.99
3 comments
  • Tech_TTT
    Why not Snapdragon 835?

    The Raspberry Pi is low specs ..

    and now this is low specs ..

    we want top of the line ARM CPU board PLEASE
  • gggplaya
    Can I do a samba server with TinkerOS?
  • cryoburner
    The Snapdragon 835 apparently costs almost $50 on its own, so they clearly couldn't put something like that in a device around this price level.
