Tiny Asus VivoPC X System Gets Oculus Bundle, Pricing

Asus announced that its tiny powerhouse VivoPC X system is available, and it now has a price tag: $800. Asus said you can get it at Asus’ own store (although it wasn't listed at press time), as well as at B&H, Fry’s, Microcenter, Amazon, and Newegg.

However, there’s also an Oculus bundle deal that may be particularly compelling to consumers who may otherwise have had only a passing interest in the compact VivoPC X. You can pick up one of the systems along with an Oculus Rift, one Touch controller (apparently), and four free titles (The Unspoken, Superhot, Wilson’s Heart, and Oculus’ VR Sports Challenge). This whole package is $1,300.

That’s not a bad deal for a solid PC and an Oculus Rift starter pack. Presumably, you’ll get everything you would normally get with a Rift--right now, you can get a Rift and a pair of Touch controllers for $598. (Additional sensors are $59 each.)

The single controller mentioned in the press release is probably just a typo, so we presume that the $1,300 price tag includes the PC, Rift, and a pair of Touch controllers. Basically, by buying the bundle, you save yourself $100 over buying them separately, and get the added bonus of the four free games.

You could, though, look at it this way: Until a few weeks ago, the Rift plus Touch controllers cost $800. Now that the price has dropped by $200, plus the $100 you’d save with this Asus bundle, you save more like $300. You can go from having nothing to having a pretty sweet PC and VR setup for just $1,300.

Asus said that the VivoPC X and Rift bundles will be available from April 25-June 13, so if you want to take advantage of the offer, you’ll have to sit tight for another week at least.

