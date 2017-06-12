It Lives: 'Beyond Good And Evil 2' Revealed

Ubisoft closed out its E3 conference with the announcement fans have wanted for years: Beyond Good and Evil 2 is officially happening.

The game will actually serve as a prequel to the beloved 2003 action/adventure title, showcasing the adventures of a whole bunch of colorful characters set in a distant solar system called System 3. Although there are still mustached pigs and talking monkeys, don't expect series star Jade to come back -- she wasn't even born yet in this timeline.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 Announcement Trailer

An emotional Michel Ancel then came out to give some details on the game, which will be set in a constantly-connected online world that you can enjoy either solo or with your pals. "We fight in the name of freedom and the right to determine our own fate among the stars," said Ancel.

Beyond Good And Evil 2, which was first announced all the way back in 2008, doesn't yet have a set release date. We hope to learn more about it this week at E3, so stay tuned.