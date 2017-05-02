Corsair Gets Aggressive With Carbide SPEC-04 Case Design
It’s been awhile since Corsair released a new case, if you don’t count the enclosure for the its new gaming PC. The last Carbide series cases we saw were at CES, which included the Carbide Air 540 and Carbide 330. However, Corsair just announced a new chassis, the Carbide SPEC-04, which eschews the company’s traditionally clean-lined aesthetic for a more aggressive appearance similar to the SPEC-Alpha.
The new Carbide SPEC-04’s front panel is side-mounted and hides the I/O port, which includes a USB 3.0 port, a USB 2.0 port, audio jacks, and the power and reset switches. On the inside you’ll find drive mounts for two 3.5-inch drives and two 2.5-inch drives, as well as seven expansion slots.
The SPEC-04 features room for five 120mm fans: two in the front (which also support 140mm fans), two on the roof, and one on the rear. Corsair includes an LED-lit front intake fan with every SPEC-04. Alternatively, you can place 240mm radiators on the front and the roof, plus a 120mm radiator in the rear. Finally, the SPEC-04 has enough clearance for CPUs up to 5.91 inches tall, GPUs up to 14.57 inches long, and PSUs up to 8.86 inches long. To keep clutter out of the way and maintain the case's cleanliness, there are numerous cable routing cutouts and dust filters for the front and the PSU.
The Corsair Carbide SPEC-04 is available now, and comes in yellow, red, and gray.
|Product
|Corsair Carbide SPEC-04
|Dimensions
|19.37 x 7.91 x 17.05 inches (WxDxH)
|Colors
|Yellow, Red, Gray
|Drive Bays
|-3.5” x 2
-2.5” x 2
|Expansion Slots
|7
|Motherboards
|-ATX
-mATX
-ITX
|I/O Port
|-USB 3.0
-USB 2.0
-Headphone jack
-Microphone jack
-Power and reset buttons
|Fan Support
|Front: 120mm x 2 or 140mm x 2
Roof: 120mm x 2
Rear: 12mm
|Radiator Support
|Front: 240mm
Roof: 240mm
Rear 120mm
|Clearance
|-CPU cooler height: 5.91 inches
-GPU length: 14.57 inches
-PSU length: 8.86 inches
|Price
|$50
The reason you keep seeing USB 2.0 on front panels is because of wireless keyboards/mice and ultra-small WiFi adapters. USB 3.0 interferes with wireless transceivers, and plugging one into a 3.0 port results in frequently dropped signals. So, as a convenience to those with such devices, manufacturers are still providing USB 2.0 ports in prominent locations.