Gamevice Reveals New Lineup Of Game Controllers For iOS Devices

Some companies have made controllers to let smartphone users interact with their games without having to waste valuable screen real estate on virtual controls. Most of these controllers include a clamp at the top where people could securely fasten their phones while they play. Gamevice, however, had a different idea for iOS devices. Instead of a secure clip placed atop the controller, the phone would be cradled between the two parts of the controller, similar to what we've seen with the upcoming Nintendo Switch and its detachable Joy-Con controllers. The controller would also connect via the Lightning port, which eliminates the need to connect via Bluetooth. Now, the company has a new wave of controllers, which come with a few changes.



Gamevice's previous controllers were powered by their own internal batteries, which meant they had to be charged separately through a micro-USB port. The new controller does away with both: In place of the micro-USB port is a Lightning port that allows the controller to pass energy to the iOS device to which it's connected. We were told that the new controller is powered by the iOS device itself and that it draws the same amount of battery power as a traditional pair of iPhone earphones. The device also has improved thumb sticks with a more concave shape that makes sure people don't have to worry about their thumbs slipping while they're playing. Gamevice includes in a mobile app more than 900 titles compatible with its controller.



his new iteration of the controllers will support iOS devices starting from the iPhone 6 and above. This means that it will work with the new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, and that there are also variants available for the iPad Mini, Air, and Pro (9.7- and 12.9-inch) models. The iPad Air and Pro controllers are available today, and the iPhone and iPad mini variants will be available January 31. All of the controllers are priced at $100.