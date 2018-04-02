Google Bans Cryptocurrency Mining Extensions From Chrome

Google has banned all cryptocurrency mining extensions from Google Chrome. In a blog post, the developers explained that crypto-mining extensions that made their purpose adequately clear to prospective downloaders had been allowed until now. Any extension created for crypto-mining was also barred from having any other function. These two restrictions were meant to prevent the creation of stealth mining extensions. Some websites implement a simple form of cryptojacking by trying to trick visitors into installing such extensions.

Google has found that over 90% of crypto-mining extensions have failed to follow these policies, however, so it’s banning all crypto-mining extensions from Chrome. Mining extensions already on the Chrome Web Store will be removed in June. The developers said the following about their actions:

The extensions platform provides powerful capabilities that have enabled our developer community to build a vibrant catalog of extensions that help users get the most out of Chrome. Unfortunately, these same capabilities have attracted malicious software developers who attempt to abuse the platform at the expense of users. This policy is another step forward in ensuring that Chrome users can enjoy the benefits of extensions without exposing themselves to hidden risks.

This story follows Google’s earlier announcement that the company will soon ban all cryptocurrency-related material from its advertising platforms. Facebook also announced similar plans. With increasing negative press and talk of government regulation, cryptocurrencies have faced some new realities this year. Despite this, the crypto-mining craze hasn’t shown signs of slowing, yet. It has already moved beyond affecting PC hardware markets, and is even affecting some people's power bills already.