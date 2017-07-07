All Eyes On Graphics Card Shortage, Few Answers Forthcoming
As the GPU shortage continues, OEMs are struggling to keep their shelves stocked. We have been investigating the shortage over the last couple of weeks, and according to the OEMS we spoke with, they would be happy to sell every graphics card they can manufacturer, including mining-specific ones. It’s notable that some OEMs refused to comment on the shortage at all.
Sources with knowledge of the matter point directly to the ultimate source of GPUs. In short, it’s a supply issue. The sources said that all of the OEMs are having difficulties getting sufficient quantities of GPU cores from Nvidia. One source went on to say that Nvidia is likely having trouble getting enough GPU cores from TSMC. Orders are typically made to the fab months in advance, and because TSMC services several companies, it is unlikely that the fab is able to quickly increase production for Nvidia. And Nvidia may not want it to.
Nvidia would be required to predict roughly how many GPU cores it will sell several months down the road. Because the rapid rise of Ethereum popularity was unpredictable, there is no way for Nvidia to responsibly prepare for such an event.
Conversely, it would also be difficult for Nvidia to predict when that demand would suddenly vanish. Potential sudden excess inventory could also have a negative effect on the value of graphics cards. One company explicitly told us that it does not plan to increase production of its graphics cards for this exact reason.
We asked Nvidia to comment on the situation, but a spokesperson had no comment on the matter, also citing the company’s quiet period.
It should be noted, however, that one OEM -- EVGA -- is enduring the GPU shortage noticeably better than the others, with more graphics cards in-stock on retail sites. The company also offers the least expensive GTX 1050, GTX 1050 Ti, GTX 1060 3GB, and GTX 1060 6GB on the market. We asked EVGA directly if it was having difficulties getting GPU cores from Nvidia, and a representative told us it wasn’t. However, the representative went on to say the company is experiencing tremendous demand, however, which is why several of its graphics cards are also sold out.
AMD is likely stuck in a similar situation with production of its Polaris GPUs (via GlobalFoundries). The company’s only statement to Tom’s Hardware emphasized that gamers were its primary priority, and characterized Polaris demand as “solid,” based on both gaming and cryptocurrency mining. AMD board partners have been reluctant to comment on the situation.
Both AMD and Nvidia are also boxed in due to the upcoming launches of new GPUs. Vega’s arrival is imminent, and production focus is surely on the new products customers are anxiously awaiting. Although Nvidia’s next GPU architecture will arrive a bit later, it’s still too close to consider a major and unplanned ramp in existing GPU parts.
The supply issues paint a rather grim picture for now. The unpredictable nature of cryptocurrency demand makes it exceedingly difficult for companies to plan inventory levels, especially in the face of imminent new GPUs. Until something shifts -- waning cryptocurrency demand or a more predictable demand -- this is the state of consternation the graphics world we may all have to live with.
AMD and Nvidia need to prevent mining somehow on these cards, force them use the special mining cards instead once released.
Nobody is being forgotten. Many card mfrs are watching their peripheral sales slow. Less cards being bought by gamers means slower adoption of g-sync and freesync monitors, as well as the many other branded items, with higher margins, being attached to sales of the graphics cards. Miners just simply aren't interested in the extras.
They can't really gimp card performance for mining without major repercussions and they can't get enough chips for their current SKUs, let alone make special cards aimed at mining.
it is impossible t happen. the only way is to meet the demand and produce more cards , open new lines. be Sure That if they ever made mining cards and they also run out of stock , miners will start buying the gaming cards again . The only solution is to add more production lines.
what is it specificcaly in the gpu that the miner uses and omit that what the gamer doesnt use?
Really there is nothing you can take out of it that would benefit the gamer. Miners use it because of the parallel processing power of cuda (and openCL on AMD cards). Absolutely no reason to gimp hardware because of a short term spike in demand regardless of the reason.
However, there are hundreds of crypto coins out there that can be mined with the GPU core. ETH just happen to be the most profitable at this moment.
To control supply against mining I think GPU makers would have to develop some kind of API designed specifically for mining hardware, and make all the mining software developers comply to this standard. Given the open source nature of crypto currencies this is unlikely to happen. They could also ban mining software via GPU drivers on some models, but somebody will eventually come a modify the drivers.
Stores are restricting the amount of cards you can buy at one time. But you can buy cards of different models in the same order. Miners only care about chip, the amount of memory and cooling. An MSI Gaming 6GB do exactly the same as an GTX Gaming X 6GB and you can buy both (I just did in Newegg).
So yeah, it's a though one. I'm sure that they will come up with a solution to balance out things. Gaming and Crypto mining will never end, so they must find a solution.
More I keep hearing these "gamers" talk the more I dislike them and I'm actually a gamer myself.
When mining slows down and every manufacturer has a huge abundance of stock which leads them to significantly lower prices, will you and these other "gamers" stop crying then?
There are positives and negatives to everything, even if it may not be immediately apparent...
There is no such thing as making Crypto-mining specific cards. The only things they can do is not attach superfluous things to the board as they would not be needed reducing the boards cost. There is no cypto-specific workload. The workload is specific to the currency, and typically favors GPUs due to their computational performance.
Thats what i'm saying as well. Gimping graphics cards because of a short term shortage is extremely short sighted. Thankfully Nvidia and AMD are focused on profits (weird saying that but in this case it is a good thing). Meaning they don't care who uses their cards or for what purpose.
This almost certainly will not happen. Please read the article more carefully. One company has already said they will not increase production because they do not want an over abundance of stock when people lose interesting in Cryptocurrency mining again. It is highly doubtful AMD or Nvidia will either, for the reasons stated in the article. And GPUs on the re-sale market will also be next to useless, as they will be extremely worn out from mining.
Right the all knowing article with definatives like "One company explicitly told us that it does not plan to increase production" and "It’s notable that some OEMs refused to comment on the shortage at all." I guess we now know what the entire industry will do. Solid assumptions...
Really doubt this will not affect anyone's decisions on how to profit from this and eventually overshoot the demand when it starts to ramp down.
When people can buy a "worn out" gpu and replace some thermal pads and thermal paste for half the price of a new one, prices will fall. Hardware does not wear out the way you describe it.
If you don't believe that is true, then you must be under the impression that computer hardware lasts forever. If that is the case, I don't know what to say to you.
As for what companies will do, why would they choose the path with the most risk? Right now AMD, Nvidia, and the various board partners have two real choices in regards to the matter.
1.) Keep production and costs about the same and run the risk of a shortage.
2.) Increase production and financial investment to create more GPUs, which runs the risk of having far too many GPUs in stock.
If they choose option 2, and become over stocked on GPUs, they then need to either sell them at a lower price that may constitute a loss or decreased profit margin, or they will need to pay to store the GPUs until they can be sold off at regular prices. Either option increases costs for the companies while reducing overall profit margins.
Option 1, however, doesn't see an increase in spending to produce GPUs, doesn't run the risk of selling products at lower prices and reduced profit margins, and doesn't force the companies to pay to store excessive amounts of products. Plus, the shortage is likely good for all of the companies involved, as they are able to sell all of their products with virtually nothing left on the shelf, and they are selling at higher prices.
If you were a company, which would you do? Obviously the one that offers the greatest financial return for the least investment.
I don't understand your reasoning though. The cards are designed and tested to run at its max TDP for years but somehow mining for a few months makes them break? Of course there are defects that cause premature failures. Are you saying they purposely design their products to fail from mining, which doesn't even max out the card? If that is the case, again that is a huge defect and the justification for a class action lawsuit against both amd and nvidia. If you got proof that mining damages the graphics card or that they are designing them to fail rapidly (cant think of any other reason they would do this other than for financial gain) then speak up.
Assuming ignorance because I don't agree with your conjecture is quite asinine especially coming from a Tom's staff member.
That comment was in regards to the questions as to how a GPU gets worn out. Your statement directly questioned "how does a gpu get "worn out". It either works or it doesn't." My post explains that. A GPU gets worn out by use, until it eventually breaks. That is something everyone should be aware of. I did not assume you or anyone else was ignorant for disagreeing with what I said about GPUs that were used for mining are to be avoided. Nor would I assume that if someone disagrees with me about how companies will react to the shortage. If someone does not acknowledge that computer components eventually break, however, then it is clear they need to do a little more research.