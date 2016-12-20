Login | Sign Up
Search

G.Skill Lights Up Trident Z Memory Kits With RGB LEDs

by
8 Comments

G.Skill announced a new Trident Z-branded memory kit with RGB LED lights.

The Trident Z RGB series features an uncovered full-length light bar on the heatsink of each module. They are set to display a rainbow of colors with a wave-style effect by default, and there isn’t much you can do to adjust the lighting until G.Skill releases the accompanying software a month after these kits become available.

The full specifications and SKU list for the new Trident Z RGB series aren't available yet, but the company claimed that the new memory is capable of reaching speeds of 4,266MHz with its 10-layer PCB and handpicked IC chips. This, of course, does little to give us an idea of what kind of performance and capacities we can expect from the new memory, and it appears we’ll have to wait to see the bright side of these new RGB LED kits.

The new G.Skill Trident Z RGB series will be available in January, with the software (which can adjust the effects and colors) available for download a month later in February. Similar to the full specs, pricing is also currently unknown.

About the author
Derek Forrest

Derek Forrest is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes hardware news and reviews gaming desktops and laptops.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
8 comments
    Your comment
  • IceMyth
    I wish if there were more pictures or a video, but love these colors. A question I would like to know, any MB/CPU supports the 4,266MHz speed?
    0
  • memadmax
    Thats pretty.
    Too bad not in time for christmas =(
    0
  • Lutfij
    ICEMYTH
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fPx0LNzgQm4
    1
Display All 8 comments
Most Popular
  1. T-Force Xtreem 16GB DDR4-3600 Dual-Channel Kit Review
  2. Adata XPG Dazzle 16GB DDR4-2800 Dual-Channel Memory Kit Review
  3. Best Memory
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2016 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices