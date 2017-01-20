Login | Sign Up
Mushkin Latest To Grab A Piece Of Peripherals Market Pie With Carbon KB-001 Keyboard

by
4 Comments

Yet another OEM known for making products other than peripherals is now making peripherals. At CES 2017, Mushkin teased its first gaming keyboard, the Carbon KB-001.  

It seems the company is going for the high-end with the Carbon KB-001, boasting that it’s made of CNC’d and aircraft-grade anodized brushed aluminum, and it stated that the PCB is a double fiberglass design. It enjoys a clean-looking top panel design, and on each side there’s a pair of red grills for, presumably, feet. There’s a permanent, small wrist rest area--a slope all along the front edge of the keyboard.

The Carbon KB-001 offers RGB lighting, and it appears as though there will be a monochrome variant available. Mushkin stated that the keyboard comes with Kailh Brown switches, and from the renders, it looks like those are standard switches, not clear-chassis RGBs. It’s unclear if other switch options will be available.

Other features on the full size 104-key Carbon KB-001 include n-key rollover, a Windows key lock, and a braided fiber cable.

And that’s about all we know for now. We’ve reached out for more information, but the company has so far neglected our repeated overtures. 


Seth Colaner

Seth Colaner is the Executive News Editor of Tom's Hardware US. He oversees news, event coverage and peripheral reviews.

  • JakeWearingKhakis
    Tom's Hardware: Keyboard Authority
    0
  • nycalex
    it's because of all the nerds that want to be cool by showing off a rainbow colored keyboard.
    what is the fetish with these cheap chinese LEDs..........jesus
    0
  • Morellio
    Those raised lips beneath the keys make this one a serious contender. I've killed a few keyboards with spills that this one likely would have survived.
    0
