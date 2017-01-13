Upcoming 'Titanfall 2' Update Adds New Game Mode, Maps, Custom Playlist

If you need more Titanfall 2 content, don’t worry. The developers at Respawn Entertainment just announced that a new game mode, maps, and some potential changes are on the multiplayer mode’s playlist.

The new competitive game mode is called Live Fire, and it’s for Pilots only, so you can’t summon your Titans in the field. The five-round mode pits two teams of six players against each other. To win, your team must wipe out the opposing group (no respawns are allowed) or hold onto the single flag dropped on the map until the timer runs out. In short, it’s a mix of the Team Deathmatch and Capture the Flag modes.



In conjunction with the new mode, Respawn also created two maps exclusive to Live Fire called Stacks and Meadow. These maps are small, which allows for the fast-paced gameplay associated with Titanfall 2.

Another addition that the developers wanted to highlight is a new version of the playlist interface. Currently, the many modes for online gameplay are split between two separate screens. In this update, it seems that all available modes will be displayed on one screen to make for an easier browsing experience. In addition, it seems that you’ll also have the ability to customize your playlist so that you play only your favorite game modes.

Other features in the coming update include a new map called Columns for the Coliseum game mode, a new Pilot execution animation, and new introduction cutscenes for the game’s multiple factions in multiplayer.

In terms of when this is all coming, Respawn didn’t provide a specific date, but it did say we’ll get more information. In addition to more news on the update, the studio will also provide a roadmap of upcoming content that includes new weapons, game modes, and maps.