Trump Permanently Blocks $117 Billion Broadcom Bid For Qualcomm

President Trump brought Broadcom's attempted hostile takeover of Qualcomm to a screeching halt Monday evening. Citing national security concerns, Trump signed an order blocking Broadcom's unsolicited $117 billion bid for Qualcomm, which would have been the largest merger in semiconductor history.

Trump's move isn't unprecedented, but it is rare. Trump also blocked another attempted acquisition in September 2017 when he stopped the $1.3 billion takeover of U.S.-based Lattice Semiconductor by Canyon Bridge Capital Partners, which was backed by Chinese investment firms. At the time, it was only the fourth time in 27 years that a U.S. President had personally blocked a business takeover by a foreign company.

Trump's Broadcom order is both immediate and permanent. Trump based the order on a recommendation from an ongoing review of the bid by the Committee for Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which investigates the national security implications of transactions that transfer control of a U.S. business to a foreign entity. The committee was widely expected to eventually scuttle the proposed Qualcomm takeover due to objections from the Department of Defense.

Broadcom's swashbuckling CEO Hock Tan is known for his acquisitions of LSI, PLX Technologies, Emulex, Broadcom, and Brocade. Tan promised in November 2017 to repatriate Broadcom to the United States from Singapore. That process was expected to finish next month. Broadcom's proposed move reportedly convinced the Treasury Department to support the Qualcomm purchase, but from the wording of the order, it appears that re-domiciling would not have an impact on Trump's decision. It will be interesting to see if Broadcom will complete the repatriation process.

Many proposed mergers come to an end during CFIUS review, which often makes it clear to participants if the bid is unlikely to succeed (much like Chinese Unisplendour’s attempted investment in WD).

Qualcomm now continues its own process of attempting to maneuver its ongoing $44 billion bid for NXP, another semiconductor vendor, through MOFCOM, which is China's rough equivalent to CFIUS.

China's MOFCOM is also notorious for either blocking or meting out restrictive long-term measures on acquisitions. The CFIUS and MOFCOM maneuvers are often viewed as politically motivated. Given Trump's 25% steel tariffs aimed at China's steel industry, it's logical to expect heightened regulatory activity between the two countries in the future.

Broadcom is also known for raising the prices of products after it purchases a company, such as its notorious price hikes on PCIe switches after the company cornered the market when it purchased PLX Technologies in 2014. Broadcom quadrupled the price of some switches overnight, which some have attributed to increased motherboard pricing and the slow uptake of NVMe storage devices in the data center. It's unclear if concerns about similar activities with Qualcomm's contracts with the U.S. military were a factor in Trump's decision.

All of this is also great news for Intel, which was rumored to be considering a range of options if the Broadcom/Qualcomm takeover was successful. Those options reportedly included purchasing Broadcom, which might have been a necessary move to prevent the formation of a powerful new foe in both the mobile and data center segments.

Trump's order comes amid Broadcom's attempt to install 15 new Qualcomm board members, all of whom are now blocked by the order from standing for election. Trump's order also states that "the Purchaser and Qualcomm shall immediately and permanently abandon the proposed takeover" and outlines several other requirements, as stated below: