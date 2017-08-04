Login | Sign Up
Flashback Friday: Experiment - Can You Mine Gold From Old Motherboards?

149 Comments

A Real Gold Mine?

Editor's Note: Enough about mining, you say? We had a different take on mining seven years ago today--that is, not the crypto-currency version, but the real deal gold kind! Here's a little gem from our archives, whereby one of our French editors did a little chemistry experiment. I'll bet some of you remember this; but for those who don't, we decided to dust it off in the name of good ol' nostalgia.

Principally used in jewelry, gold (chemical symbol Au) is also used generally in manufacturing (and by the electronics and computer industries in particular) due to its excellent thermal and electrical conductivity, resistance to oxidation, and inalterability. The computer industry uses several hundred tons (318 tons in 2003, for example) of the element every year.

The precious metal is found in almost all computer components--processors, motherboards, extension cards, memory DIMMs, and so on. Of course, the amounts used in each part are infinitesimal. But with the price of gold skyrocketing in recent years, it’s becoming more and more economically-viable to recover gold from old electronic and computer components than to mine it. That’s why specialized companies have sprung up to do just that.

Today, we're going to show you how we recovered the gold from old motherboards using do-it-yourself methods. Please note: The chemicals used in this demonstration are extremely dangerous, especially in the concentrations used. Therefore, we strongly discourage you from attempting to reproduce this experiment at home.

Gold Everywhere

Gold is found in numerous places on a motherboard: IDE connectors, PCI Express slot, PCI, AGP, ISA, and other ports, jumper pins, the processor socket, and DIMM (SIMM on older motherboards) slots.

All of these connectors are often covered with a fine layer of gold a few microns thick, deposited by flashing or plating.

Tools

So, the first stage of our experiment is to recover all these pins and connectors. We need pliers and cutters, flat and Philips screwdrivers, and liberal amounts of elbow grease...

Pins, Pins, And More Pins...

You need a lot of pins to conduct this experiment, and that's exactly what our donor boards provided...

Materials

...along with some equipment and chemicals.

Electrolysis

To recover the few micrograms of gold deposited on the pins, we’re going to use an electrolytic cell. The bath consists of a 95% solution of sulfuric acid. The cathode is lead and the anode is copper. The pins are placed in the copper anode, which we’ve formed into a basket shape.

Electrolysis: It Works

By running an electrical current through the cell, using an ordinary battery charger, the copper in the anode (and in the pins) dissolves and is deposited on the lead cathode. The gold, detached from the copper, forms a sediment at the bottom of the cell. Also note that the temperature of the bath increases significantly during this process.

Recovering The Deposit

Once all of the gold has detached from the pins, the bath is allowed to settle. Then, we recover as much of the sulfuric acid as possible, before diluting what remains in the bottom of the electrolytic cell.

Diluting

Be careful to always pour acid into water, and not the other way around! If you do it wrong, the first drops of water that touch the surface of the sulfuric acid will immediately be vaporized and could cause acid splashes.

Filtering

We end up with a diluted solution of sulfuric acid, various metals (including gold), and waste that then needs to be filtered. Why not just filter the solution directly, without diluting it? Because paper filters don't stand up well to strongly concentrated sulfuric acid. That's why.

Dissolving: Preparation

What remains in the filter is a mixture of various metals and impurities. We now dissolve everything in a mixture of hydrochloric acid at 35% and chlorine bleach (sodium hypochlorite) at 5%, in a proportion of 2 to 1.

2 HCl + NaClO -> Cl2 + NaCl + H2O

Chlorine Gas: Highly Dangerous!

Careful! The reaction is highly exothermic and produces chlorine, a highly dangerous gas. Chlorine gas was used as a chemical weapon during the first World War, under the name bertholite.

Dissolving

In fact, the chlorine produced by mixing hydrochloric acid and chlorine bleach is what will dissolve the gold to form gold(III) chloride.

2 Au + 3 Cl2 -> 2 AuCl3

Picture 14 of 19

Now, all we need to do is filter everything once again. The filter will retain all the impurities, leaving only a gold(III) chloride solution.

Precipitating

To recover the metallic gold, we now need to precipitate the gold that’s in solution. For that, we use powdered sodium metabisulfite. In the presence of water, the sodium metabisulfite produces sodium bisulfite.

Na2S2O5 + H2O --> 2 NaHSO3

This sodium bisulfite is what will allow the gold to precipitate.

3 NaHSO3 + 2 AuCl3 + 3 H2O --> 3 NaHSO4 + 6 HCl + 2 Au

Gold Powder

We let the solution settle, then we recover the brown powder collected at the bottom of the beaker. We have to be careful not to lose any--that’s metallic gold!

Melting

Now, all we need to do is to melt the powder in a crucible.

The melting point of gold is around 1064° C (1947.52 °F), so an oxy-butane torch will do the job.

A Gold BB

The result is a pretty gold BB!

Economically speaking, is it worth all the trouble? Definitely not. The process is only viable if it’s done on an industrial scale. The little ball of gold we recovered is only worth two or three dollars at current prices. And in fact, companies that recover the gold from old computers use other techniques and chemicals that are even more dangerous. But it’s still interesting and fun to know that it’s technically possible to recover gold from motherboards using a homemade process.

It’s also possible to recover gold from add-in cards, processors, and chipsets. But that’s a story for another day.

Yannick Guerrini

  • welshmousepk
    excellent experiment. was very fun to read.

    what will you do with the ball of gold? would make a cool giveaway ;)
    32
  • Tamz_msc
    A very nice, off-the-track article!
    29
  • cangelini
    greghomeWhy is there not a Don't Try this at home quote?


    There is, right on the first page ;-)
    26
  • dragonfang18
    Soo... That pile of motherboards would make a nice gold tooth for someone...
    14
  • victomofreality
    Quote:
    But it’s still interesting and fun to know that it’s technically possible to recover gold from motherboards using a homemade process.


    Homemade process? where does someone find 95% concentrated sulfuric acid for home use? I've read cockroaches can swim in sulfuric acid and have always wanted to test that :P
    25
  • lashton
    see toms this is an interesting article, now what we expect from toms is an article like "IPhone puches kid in face"
    -16
  • TheStealthyOne
    That's so cool!
    2
  • jimslaid2
    Now lets all send Tom's all of our old Motherboards and add in cards and see what we can come up with. I've got about a Dozen.
    10
  • mortesv
    Cool article! Can I buy the gold BB? I think I have 3 dollars stashed away somewhere... :)
    7
  • calmstateofmind
    You could imprint the small amount of gold with a design and make a charm for a bracelet or something...if you had a nerdy girlfriend she'd love the idea!
    6
  • pioykowsky
    It could be even more interesting (and reasonable) to recover copper from old computer parts. Everyone tried? :)
    19
  • jsm6746
    this remind anyone else of making hash?
    1
  • MU_Engineer
    I have worked in a lab with dangerous chemicals, and this reaction certainly uses dangerous chemicals. You would need the following equipment to work safely with these chemicals:
    1. Fume hood (which the author obviously didn't use)
    2. Chemical gloves (which he did have)
    3. Chemical-resistant apron (which he didn't use)
    4. Full face shield (we didn't see his face)
    5. Closed-toe shoes or boots (we didn't see his feet)
    6. Emergency eye wash and emergency shower (we didn't see these)
    .
    So basically, it's a "don't try this at anything less than a university lab" type of procedure.
    22
  • rohitbaran
    That is some dangerous looking practical chemistry with a pretty lucrative result! :)
    3
  • shortbus25
    I have about 30 or 40 mobos and diff old circuit boards with gold on them what are the names of some of these companies that recycle these? Do they pay for them or is it donation only?
    4
  • ethaniel
    Make a pair of those, put them in a pair of earrings, and you could melt the heart of any geek girl out there. :D
    4
  • Reynod
    MU made some good points about safety there but I will assume the THG team had all of the PPE.

    I would imagine the older mobos and peripherals would have had more gold deposited on contacts than newer ones.

    The price of gold was much lower in the past for a start.

    I am thinking those Russian X86 clone CPU's would have been a great source of gold, along with high end Mil Spec components.

    The inside of older Klystrons and other microwave devices would have also been a good source.

    Mil Spec Cannon connectors ... other avionics components and cabling.

    Great article Yannick.
    2
  • anamaniac
    That was actually somewhat interesting.

    Though just for an idea on the scale of things...
    Gold was worth ~$450 per troy ounce in 2005.
    There are ~29,167 troy ounces per ton.
    318 tons of gold equates to $4,173,797,700.
    4 trillion dollars in a single year, back in 2005.
    With gold closing at $1185, and growth in the electronics industry, can you imagine what kind of numbers are involved in this year?
    1
