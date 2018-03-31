Community Picks: Favorite In-Game Easter Eggs

The USG Ishimura serves as the setting and backdrop for Isaac Clarke’s terrifying mission, but it’s also the workplace of his girlfriend, Nicole Brennan. The infestation of the gruesome Necromorphs wiped out almost every person on the ship, but Nicole managed to survive. In the final stages of the game, however, Isaac (SPOILER ALERT!) finds out that he was hallucinating Nicole’s presence throughout his mission. The developers even give you a heads-up of this twist with the names of each chapter in the game. Specifically, the first letter of each chapter spells out her fate: “N-I-C-O-L-E-I-S-D-E-A-D.”
