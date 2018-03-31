Community Picks: Favorite In-Game Easter Eggs

Community Picks: Most Interesting Easter Eggs

Picture 1 of 18

In some PC games, you might run across something clearly out of place. It might serve as a hidden surprise for players, or a developer’s way of leaving his or her personal mark on a game. You might need to execute some arcane actions to make the surprise appear, or it could be hiding in plain sight. These phenomena are known as "Easter eggs."

We asked the Tom's Hardware forum community to share their favorite in-game Easter eggs; here they are. (In some cases, we show you how to track them down, too.) Once you're done enjoying the list, you can meet other members of the Tom's Hardware gaming community by joining our Steam group, as well as by contributing to the Curator feed.

16. ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops II’ - Nuketown 2025

Picture 2 of 18

The “Nuketown” map in the first Black Ops game was such a hit that Treyarch made a new, futuristic variant of it in the sequel. Because the play area is supposed to be a model neighborhood to show off to prospective customers, the houses are filled with mannequins. If you manage to shoot the heads off of each dummy within the two-minute time limit, you can unlock a special treat: A large screen in the center of town will show a retro Activision logo. Completing this secret task means you can now play some classic Atari games on the screen. Have fun!

15. ‘Saints Row 2’ - Bunny Easter Egg

Picture 3 of 18

The waters west of Stilwater look empty, but if you go out to sea far enough, you’ll find a small island with an arrow pointing in one direction. Following this path takes you to a series of locations that each have another arrow pointing you to another area. Eventually, you’ll reach an island that simply disappears. In its place appears a series of arrows and a giant purple rabbit doll that rises from the sea.

14. ‘Hitman: Blood Money’ - The Lucky Coin

Picture 4 of 18

As Agent 47, you have the ability to execute a target under the cover of a host of stealth methods and disguises, or you can enter an area, guns blazing, and knock off everyone in your path. However, the “Till Death Do Us Part” mission in Hitman: Blood Money contains one of the game’s strangest secrets. The grounds near the left side of the mansion in the level feature a small silver coin. Shooting it brings some unwanted attention to you: Specifically, a group of men in underwear will run toward you and start clapping. So much for the stealth approach.

13. ‘Dead Space’ - Nicole’s Fate

Picture 5 of 18

The USG Ishimura serves as the setting and backdrop for Isaac Clarke’s terrifying mission, but it’s also the workplace of his girlfriend, Nicole Brennan. The infestation of the gruesome Necromorphs wiped out almost every person on the ship, but Nicole managed to survive. In the final stages of the game, however, Isaac (SPOILER ALERT!) finds out that he was hallucinating Nicole’s presence throughout his mission. The developers even give you a heads-up of this twist with the names of each chapter in the game. Specifically, the first letter of each chapter spells out her fate: “N-I-C-O-L-E-I-S-D-E-A-D.”

12. ‘Dead Island’ - Jason Voorhees

Picture 6 of 18

The island of Banoi isn’t just home to scores of undead beings, alas--one of the best-known serial killers in movie history also has a summer home on the island. Just great. Outside of Jason’s home are crucified corpses on stakes. Any lingering zombies are quickly disposed of due to Jason’s speed and ferocity as he swings his trademark machete. You’ll need to deal with him quickly if you want to enter his house, which contains a chainsaw that should make it easier to dispatch zombies.

11. ‘Star Wars Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire’ - Mystery Science Theatre 3000

Picture 7 of 18

The 1995 LucasArts game seems to be just another entry in the celebrated franchise. However, you can add more humor to the experience. Activating “theater mode” allows you to view the cutscenes while a silhouette of R2-D2, Darth Vader, and C-3PO watch with you in the same style as Mystery Science Theater 3000. The dialog in the cutscenes is muted, and you can read the hilarious lines written for each character instead.

10. ‘Star Wars The Force Unleashed II’ - Guybrush Threepwood Statue

Picture 8 of 18

One of LucasArts’ early works was the Monkey Island series of games featuring the now-iconic Guybrush Threepwood. As an homage to the studio’s early days, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II includes a character skin called Guybrush Threepkiller. To get it, you’ll need to destroy three machines located in a room (which also includes Guybrush statues) that appears in the game’s second level. Once the skin's in your possession, you can continue your adventure as the famed pirate.

9. ‘Dead Rising’ - Jill’s Sandwiches

Picture 9 of 18

In Resident Evil, Barry Burton saves Jill Valentine from a ceiling trap. He then jokes to her that she was almost a “Jill sandwich.” The terrible line stuck as a joke among fans, and it even made an appearance in the first Dead Rising game. If you hunt far enough, you'll see that one of the restaurants in the mall is called “Jill’s Sandwiches.” If it weren’t for the zombies roaming throughout the area, the store might be a popular spot for a quick, erm, bite.

8. ‘Alice: Madness Returns’ - Raz’s Skeleton

Picture 10 of 18

This game's twisted version of Wonderland is scary enough, but it also holds a secret that references a popular video-game character. In the Queensland chapter, you can explore a hidden section underneath the castle area. By using a few abilities and weapons, you will eventually find a set of stairs that leads to a shrine that includes a skeleton of Raz from the Psychonauts series. The Double Fine game came out six years before Alice: Madness Returns, but the studio is working on a sequel.

7. ‘Batman Arkham Asylum’ - The Hidden Blueprint Room

Picture 11 of 18

Even as you fought your way through Arkham Asylum, Rocksteady was already working on Batman: Arkham City. The studio teased it by featuring blueprints for the then-upcoming game's location in a hidden room in the warden’s office. You access it by blowing up a wall with explosive gel.

6. ‘Battlefield’ Series - The Megalodon

Picture 12 of 18

If the intensity of "ordinary" warfare isn’t enough to keep you entertained in recent Battlefield titles, then you should try to summon the massive Megalodon. In Battlefield 4, you and nine other players would wait on a floating buoy in the Nansha Strike map in order to summon the creature. In Battlefield 1, the process was more intricate: In the Fort De Vaux map, you have to interact with three valves, throw a grenade down a specific pipe, and kill three players in a crater full of water near capture point C. Only then will the fierce beast appear--and kill everyone it touches. (Some reward.)

5. ‘Portal’ - The Lair of the Rat Man

Picture 13 of 18

The walls of Aperture Science might be nice and clean, but behind them are multiple havens created by Doug Rattaman, the sole surviving employee of the company. As you make your way through the game, you’ll run into his many hideouts, which contain numerous drawings and scribbles. One of his most famous writings is the now-iconic “The cake is a lie,” which references GLaDOS’ fake promise of cake at the end of your testing session.

4. ‘S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl’ - Gordon Freeman

Picture 14 of 18

Original Chernobyl was horrific enough; a second incident in the city makes the city even more dangerous, and one of the lives it claimed was that of the famed Half-Life protagonist. You can find his body in the Wild Territory area, specifically in an underground tunnel. In order to reach his location, you’ll have to traverse a small pocket of Electro, which can kill you. Looting Freeman’s body reveals that he carried a powerful Desert Eagle pistol and a PDA, which provides some information about how he made his way into the city. Unfortunately, his signature crowbar is nowhere to be found.

3. ‘Doom 2’ - John Romero Easter Egg

Picture 15 of 18

The final map of Doom II will have you face the Icon of Sin, but there’s something hidden behind the terrifying boss. By using the “idclip” code, you can run past the Icon of Sin and enter a smaller room, where you’ll see the severed head of John Romero, the series’ famed designer and one of the co-founders of id Software. In place of taking down the main boss, shooting Romero’s head is another way to end the game.

2. ‘Borderlands 2’ - Cavern of the Creepers

Picture 16 of 18

Gearbox Software managed to include a small pocket of the popular survival building game within the Borderlands universe. The northwest corner of the Caustic Caverns features a hidden cave that is blocked with Minecraft-skinned bricks. You’ll also have to fight a few Creepers until the “Badass Creeper” appears. Taking down these enemies will give you Minecraft-themed skins, head, and weapons.

1.’Diablo II’ - The Secret Cow Level

Picture 17 of 18

What started out as a false rumor about a secret level in the first Diablo game became a reality in the sequel. In order to access it, you had to combine a Wirt’s Leg and a Tome of Town Portal with the Horadric cube. This creates a portal that transports you to the famed area. Inside is a massive horde of cows that wield polearms. As usual, killing these enemies drops gold and loot for you to collect. The level also contains a Cow King boss, which you can kill to acquire the Cow King’s leather item set.

Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

