Community Picks: Favorite In-Game Easter Eggs

Community Picks: Most Interesting Easter Eggs Picture 1 of 18

In some PC games, you might run across something clearly out of place. It might serve as a hidden surprise for players, or a developer’s way of leaving his or her personal mark on a game. You might need to execute some arcane actions to make the surprise appear, or it could be hiding in plain sight. These phenomena are known as "Easter eggs."



We asked the Tom's Hardware forum community to share their favorite in-game Easter eggs; here they are. (In some cases, we show you how to track them down, too.) Once you're done enjoying the list, you can meet other members of the Tom's Hardware gaming community by joining our Steam group, as well as by contributing to the Curator feed.



