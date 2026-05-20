Lisa Su meets China's vice premier during China visit — AMD CEO pledges deeper investment days after Trump-Xi summit

AMD CEO Lisa Su met with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday, pledging to expand AMD's operations and investment in the country days after President Trump's state visit to China. He Lifeng invited multinational companies, including AMD, to deepen cooperation, citing the "balanced and positive" outcomes of the Xi Jinping-Trump summit held May 13th to 15th, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

Su wasn’t part of the executive delegation that accompanied Trump to Beijing, a group that included Apple CEO Tim Cook, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was also initially left off the guest list before Trump personally called him and invited him to board Air Force One during a refueling stop in Anchorage. He Lifeng held a separate meeting with Huang as well.

Both AMD and Nvidia received export license approvals for their China-specific chips late last year, with AMD's MI308 and Nvidia's H20 each subject to a 15% revenue fee, but Nvidia has struggled to convert that clearance into actual sales. The company hasn’t completed a single H200 transaction with a Chinese buyer, hampered by both U.S. licensing bottlenecks and Beijing's decision not to allow purchases by domestic buyers.

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Whether AMD's MI308 has fared better is unclear, but the company is thought to be actively moving forward with shipments. The more powerful MI325X, which delivers 1,300 TFLOPS of FP16 performance and pairs 256 GB of HBM3E with 6 TB/s of bandwidth, moved from a presumption of denial to case-by-case review under a Bureau of Industry and Security rule that took effect in January this year. That rule also covers Nvidia's H200 and carries a separate 25% tariff on chips that pass through the U.S. before export.

Following Su’s diplomatic outreach in Beijing, she delivered a keynote at AMD’s AI Developer Day in Shanghai. At the event, she predicted that roughly five billion people worldwide would use AI daily by 2030 and described China as a critical part of AMD's global footprint and “the world’s most dynamic AI ecosystem.” The company employs more than 4,000 engineers across R&D centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Taipei.

AMD is simultaneously scaling its commitments on the U.S. side of the chip divide. The company is building a gigawatt-scale data center for OpenAI, with the first phase scheduled for the second half of this year. Maintaining access to the Chinese market while deepening its role in American AI infrastructure requires AMD to deftly navigate the political waters of both sides of the Pacific, and Su's meeting is part of that ongoing corporate diplomacy.

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