Login | Sign Up
Search

Cooler Master MasterLiquid Pro 280 Cooler Review

by
5 Comments

The MasterLiquid Pro 280 is a step up in size from the previously reviewed MasterLiquid Pro 240, yet it shares the same design and even ships with a 120x240mm fan damper. The upsized fans even have the same style of bolted-on rubber frame corners. It’s still compatible with all of Intel’s square-ILM LGAs and AMD’s legacy rectangular-pattern mounting holes, but buyers are now eligible for a free AM4 bracket set from Cooler Master.

Specifications

Cooler Master MasterLiquid Pro 280
$129.99 Amazon
  • Thickness
    1.1" (2.1" w/fans)
  • Width
    5.4"
  • Depth
    12.2"
  • Pump Height
    2.3"
  • Controller
    None (BIOS)
  • Cooling Fans
    (2) 140 x 25mm
  • Connectors
    (3) 4-pin PWM
  • Weight
    ~56 Ounces
  • Intel Sockets
    115x, 2011x, 1366, 775
  • AMD Sockets
    4-bolt Rectangular
  • Warranty
    2-Years

MORE: In Pictures: 20 Clever Liquid-Cooled PC Setups

Features

  • Cooler-Master-MasterLiquid-Pro-280-Kit
  • Cooler-Master-MasterLiquid-Pro-280_new-gaskets

The first batch of MasterLiquid Pro 280s didn’t even ship with 140mm gaskets, which is a shame since the included fan screws are too short to use without that rubber spacer. Cooler Master has upgraded consecutive shipments with a pair of individual 140mm rubber spacers.

The larger radiator carries forward the square-folded fins of its smaller sibling, and even adds 120mm mounting holes to its 140mm standard. Designed only to fit 2x 140mm radiator mounts, the radiator’s 120mm fan mounts are spaced farther apart than most 2x 120mm radiator mounts.

  • Cooler-Master-MasterLiquid-Pro-280_Pump
  • Cooler-Master-MasterLiquid-Pro-280_base
  • Cooler-Master-MasterLiquid-Pro-280_Install-1

The MasterLiquid Pro 280 pump is identical to that of the 240 model, right down to the lighted cap window. Its copper base is finely machined and appears perfectly flat. A narrow slot above the mounting flange holds the builder’s selection of Intel or AMD mounting brackets.

Brackets on the MasterLiquid Pro 280’s head unit bolt to either a pair of LGA 2011x standoffs or a set of included carriage screws. The screws are keyed to fit the various positions of the included socket support plate.

Cooler Master’s MasterFan Pro 140 AP has a three-speed selector atop its motor, which is unfortunate for us since accessing it requires us to remove the radiator to get to the furthest fan screws and then remove both fans. Tests on an unmounted fan showed approximate rotational speed of 2840, 2100, and 1560 RPM.

The installed cooler’s appearance varies from the earlier 240 model only in the size of its radiator and fans.

MORE: Best CPU Cooling

MORE: How To Choose A CPU Cooler

MORE: All Cooling Content

Cooler Master MasterLiquid Pro 280
$129.99 Amazon

Next
Summary
  1. Features & Specifications
  2. Test Methods, Results & Conclusion
About the author
Thomas Soderstrom

Thomas Soderstrom is a Senior Staff Editor at Tom's Hardware US. He tests and reviews cases, cooling, memory and motherboards.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US Reviews comments forum about this subject
5 comments
    Your comment
  • 10tacle
    I would have liked to see the $130 Corsair H115i EP thrown in the mix for comparison but overall an excellent review. We can't have too many CPU cooler reviews!
    0
  • munizj1
    The absence of a comparison to any Corsair AIO's or even NZXT's current X62 is...strange.
    0
  • Crashman
    Anonymous said:
    The absence of a comparison to any Corsair AIO's or even NZXT's current X62 is...strange.
    It would also be strange to include any coolers we haven't reviewed :)
    1
  • the nerd 389
    Anonymous said:
    The absence of a comparison to any Corsair AIO's or even NZXT's current X62 is...strange.


    The x61 is essentially identical to the x62 except for the LEDs.
    0
  • JackNaylorPE
    Review covers the basics but ... did I miss it or was there any mention of radiator material ? Not commenting on what's there but what isn't. Methinks a cooler review needs to go beyond what can be found in the press release and a few comparisons with a couple of clone like designs. I read reviews to find out the things that the manufacturer intentionally leaves out. As for comparisons, the things I look for in a AIO cooler review are:

    a) Can it come close to the noise / thermal performance of the better / cheaper air coolers ?
    b) Can it come close to competing w/ OLC type AIOs w/ copper rads and moderate speed fans ?
    c) All materials.
    d) And tho checking things like pump flow would be illuminating, it is recognized that you'd have to destroy the CLC to get this info ... but would be nice to know if manufacturer was forthcoming with this type of data.

    Also would like to know more about the window that lets you see the coolant ...not seeing a value if you don't like what you see, you can't you do anything about it. Wish this was fleshed out some.
    0
Most Popular
  1. Noctua Spins Up Its New A-Series Fans And Accessories
  2. Best Cooling
  3. Arctic's New Freezer 33 CO Is A Semi Passive Cooler With A Twist
Also for cooler-master
Cooler Master MasterCase 5
No Review
$109.99 Amazon
Cooler Master MasterCase 5
No Review
$109.99 Amazon
Enermax Ostrog GT
No Review
$74.99 Amazon
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices