Cooler Master MasterLiquid Pro 280 Cooler Review

The MasterLiquid Pro 280 is a step up in size from the previously reviewed MasterLiquid Pro 240, yet it shares the same design and even ships with a 120x240mm fan damper. The upsized fans even have the same style of bolted-on rubber frame corners. It’s still compatible with all of Intel’s square-ILM LGAs and AMD’s legacy rectangular-pattern mounting holes, but buyers are now eligible for a free AM4 bracket set from Cooler Master.

Specifications

MORE: In Pictures: 20 Clever Liquid-Cooled PC Setups

Features

Cooler-Master-MasterLiquid-Pro-280-Kit

Cooler-Master-MasterLiquid-Pro-280_new-gaskets Cooler-Master-MasterLiquid-Pro-280-Kit

Cooler-Master-MasterLiquid-Pro-280_new-gaskets

The first batch of MasterLiquid Pro 280s didn’t even ship with 140mm gaskets, which is a shame since the included fan screws are too short to use without that rubber spacer. Cooler Master has upgraded consecutive shipments with a pair of individual 140mm rubber spacers.

The larger radiator carries forward the square-folded fins of its smaller sibling, and even adds 120mm mounting holes to its 140mm standard. Designed only to fit 2x 140mm radiator mounts, the radiator’s 120mm fan mounts are spaced farther apart than most 2x 120mm radiator mounts.

Cooler-Master-MasterLiquid-Pro-280_Pump

Cooler-Master-MasterLiquid-Pro-280_base

Cooler-Master-MasterLiquid-Pro-280_Install-1 Cooler-Master-MasterLiquid-Pro-280_Pump

Cooler-Master-MasterLiquid-Pro-280_base

Cooler-Master-MasterLiquid-Pro-280_Install-1

The MasterLiquid Pro 280 pump is identical to that of the 240 model, right down to the lighted cap window. Its copper base is finely machined and appears perfectly flat. A narrow slot above the mounting flange holds the builder’s selection of Intel or AMD mounting brackets.

Brackets on the MasterLiquid Pro 280’s head unit bolt to either a pair of LGA 2011x standoffs or a set of included carriage screws. The screws are keyed to fit the various positions of the included socket support plate.

Cooler Master’s MasterFan Pro 140 AP has a three-speed selector atop its motor, which is unfortunate for us since accessing it requires us to remove the radiator to get to the furthest fan screws and then remove both fans. Tests on an unmounted fan showed approximate rotational speed of 2840, 2100, and 1560 RPM.

The installed cooler’s appearance varies from the earlier 240 model only in the size of its radiator and fans.

MORE: Best CPU Cooling

MORE: How To Choose A CPU Cooler

MORE: All Cooling Content