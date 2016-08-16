Trending

Cooler Master MasterLiquid Pro 240 CPU Cooler Review

Cooler Master believes its MasterLiquid Pro 240 can overcome competitors in the 2x 120mm closed-loop cooler space with better performance for the money. Are they right?

By Cooler Master 

Our Verdict

Though inexpensive by traditional liquid-cooling standards, the well-performing MasterLiquid Pro 240 now faces the overwhelming value problem of its competitors’ price cuts. Quality appearance becomes Cooler Master’s primary competitive advantage, and we’re certain that owners of windowed cases will find it the more attractive option.

For

  • Quiet
  • Good cooling performance
  • High MTTF rating for the fans and pump
  • View window for coolant inspection

Against

  • Two-year warranty (some competitors provide three)
  • Pricing disadvantage following recent cuts by competitors

Introducing The MasterLiquid Pro 240

Cooler Master has been in the PC component business for as long as many builders have been alive, but more recently recognized the brilliance of its name by applying it to Master series cases and coolers. The MasterLiquid Pro 240 comes with sufficient dimensions and reasonable pricing, but can it really master its value-conscious competition?

Better accessory packaging, a double-fan noise damping gasket, and extra-heavy, vibration-damped fans set the MasterLiquid Pro 240 apart from many of its competitors. Rated at up to 66.7 CFM at 2000 RPM, Cooler Master claims a phenomenal 490,000-hour (55 years!) MTTF and an L-10 rate of a more realistic 70,000 hours (8 years). FYI, L-10 is the expected time by which the first 10% of samples have failed. A black splitter cable for those fans is also included but not shown.

The pump is also rated at an otherworldly 175,000-hour MTTF, and its 50,000-hour L-10 rating has us questioning the rationale behind its mere 2-year warranty. Those concerns aside, we can see that it appears to be a quality unit with its inspection window on top and a smooth copper mating surface beneath.

Mounting brackets slide into a notch above the base before being secured with screws.

LGA-2011x users are greeted with a set of standoffs that screw directly onto the socket’s integrated mounts, while everyone else is forced to make due with threaded posts that attach to a behind-the-motherboard support plate.

After applying thermal paste, nuts secure the head unit against the CPU’s heat spreader. The biggest problem this builder encountered was finding a flathead screwdriver both wide enough to bridge the center gap and thin enough to fit its slots.

A light aids coolant inspection, although showing Cooler Master’s logo appears to be its primary function.


  • Onus 16 August 2016 14:31
    Nice review; the numbers don't lie. As I've generally noted, it appears that there is at least one competitor with a bang/buck advantage vs. Coolermaster. There is always a better choice.
  • ammaross 16 August 2016 15:43
    A retest of the ID-Cooling Frostflow may not be necessary, as other sites have confirmed similar numbers. What you DO need is to try the new Captain 240 EX which has significantly better numbers (mainly noise, but has some aesthetic improvements too) than the old Captain 240.
  • shrapnel_indie 16 August 2016 17:41
    Cons

    Two-year warranty (some competitors provide three)

    Uhhh. I can name at least one that (when registered) provides SIX years of warranty (three without registration) on their AiO coolers. It's too bad you haven't tested any of them, although I think you did publish a press release on them. Those who have bought them seem to think well of them, others seem to criticize them for who the apparent (basic) design belongs to.

    What brand and models you may ask? CryOrig's A40, A40 Ultimate, and A80 Hybrid AiO Coolers (240mm, 240mm (thicker), and 280mm respectively.) Has anyone asked for samples to test?
  • Crashman 17 August 2016 00:18
    18447459 said:
    Cons

    Two-year warranty (some competitors provide three)

    Uhhh. I can name at least one that (when registered) provides SIX years of warranty (three without registration) on their AiO coolers. It's too bad you haven't tested any of them, although I think you did publish a press release on them. Those who have bought them seem to think well of them, others seem to criticize them for who the apparent (basic) design belongs to.

    What brand and models you may ask? CryOrig's A40, A40 Ultimate, and A80 Hybrid AiO Coolers (240mm, 240mm (thicker), and 280mm respectively.) Has anyone asked for samples to test?
    So far we've only received air coolers from Cryorig and are trying to work our way towards it. We have loads of product samples.

  • ah 17 August 2016 08:34
    2 years warranty simply isn't enough, SilverStone and Corsair offer 5 years warranty without boasting the 90 years MTTF. The SilverStone's thermal plate looks pretty cool, with no screws.
  • JackNaylorPE 17 August 2016 18:26
    Radiator material, fpi ? The word "radiator" does not even appear in the review.

    Tubing material ? Length ?
  • Crashman 17 August 2016 18:45
    18453617 said:
    Radiator material, fpi ? The word "radiator" does not even appear in the review.

    Tubing material ? Length ?
    It's an aluminum radiator and has 14" tubes.

  • Cleanbest 21 August 2016 23:53
    Cooler Master Nightmares.

    https://www.facebook.com/groups/1813935188840398/
