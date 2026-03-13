Grab a new Elegoo 3D printer for as little as $154 in this massive Spring sale — save up to 31% on top-rated FDM and resin models before the stock runs out
Grab a brilliant deal on a new 3D printer in Elegoo's Spring sale
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You've got the perfect opportunity to dive into a new hobby, thanks to the Elegoo spring sale. One of the top 3D printing brands has just unveiled a whole range of discounts on its lineup, with discounts set to run until March 26 at 3 am ET. There's the chance to save up to 31% on the price of a new 3D printer, with big discounts on parts, filaments, and accessories, too.
We've put together some of Elegoo's best discounts right now, straight from the company itself, with some seriously good deals on its range of mainstream FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling) printers, which use common filament materials like PLA and PETG, along with SLA (Stereolithography Apparatus) 3D printers, which use resin instead.
Elegoo 3D printers have scored several recommendations in our best 3D printers guide, with the two cheapest on sale, the Neptune 3 Pro and Mars 4, available for between $150 and $170. While these sales are running until March 26, don't expect them to stay in stock — you'll need to be quick if you want to secure a bargain.
Elegoo FDM 3D Printer Deals
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Our Elegoo Centauri Carbon review speaks for itself: this is a very affordable, fully enclosed Core XY 3D printer with a fully enclosed chamber, and one that offers the best out-of-the-box experience of any Elegoo FDM printer to date. It offers speed and precision that's hard to beat.