Get an entire RTX 5090 Alienware gaming PC for just 17% more than the GPU's standalone cost — 9800X3D beast with 32GB DDR5 and 1TB SSD drops below $4,450 at Dell, saving you a massive $1,200

There's a stonkingly big discount on offer for one of Alienware's flagship gaming PCs right now that you will not want to miss, with this Alienware Area-51 rig with an RTX 5090 and 9800X3D down to just $4,449.99. That's an enormous $1,200 off its usual $5,649.99 for a gaming PC that can truly handle it all.

Put simply, you'll struggle to find specs in a pre-built that can outperform this Alienware PC from Dell. It has the best GPU consumers can buy, and while the 9800X3D has recently been dethroned as the best CPU for gamers by the 9850X3D, it's only 3% slower than that beast, sitting very much at the top of the food chain.

● Check out this deal on Dell's website

A high-spec Alienware PC will typically come with a premium price tag, but a $1,200 saving brings the cost down significantly. Buying a PC like this ensures longevity, but you're not just buying this for its power (of which it has plenty). As our latest Alienware Area-51 review shows, this is a gorgeous-looking PC, massive in size, built to be a statement piece, and able to fit standard PC parts, while remaining "surprisingly quiet" during use.

Both the CPU and GPU in this build are, to put it mildly, impressive. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 is, as our GPU benchmarks below will show, the most powerful consumer GPU on the market right now. It comes with 21,760 CUDA cores, over double the RTX 5080's 10,752 count, along with a massive 32GB of GDDR7 VRAM, using a 512-bit memory bus with memory bandwidth up to 1,792 GB/s.

Put simply, there isn't an alternative: this is as good as it can get for gaming on a consumer PC right now, with the ability to throw everything at it. 4K, ray tracing, graphics presets set to ultra: you'll see high frame rates regardless. It's also very expensive to buy separately right now, as our GPU price tracker will confirm, with the best price on an RTX 5090 that we can find at the point of publication costing $3,800 — around 83% of the cost of this entire machine.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Take that GPU's performance, and then dial it up with the 9800X3D. The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, to give it its full title, was recently dethroned by the 9850X3D, but it continues to offer performance that almost any other CPU can't beat. Intel isn't coming close, and as the CPU benchmarks confirm, this 3D V-cache capable chip continues to deliver exceptional performance for gaming.

This 8-core, 16-thread processor uses AMD's latest Zen 5 architecture and has a boost clock speed of up to 5.2 GHz. This is a fully unlocked CPU, too, so you can overclock it, which wasn't possible in earlier 3D V-cache capable chips. It's all down to that extra L3 cache, stacked beneath the CPU cores, closer to the integrated heat spreader, on a reconfigured die. For gaming, expect no bottlenecks from this processor. CPU-hungry games like Cyberpunk 2077 will run like a dream, even with intensive ray tracing enabled. Only the 9850X3D is better, but this processor is more energy efficient, using 30% less power.

This rig also comes with 32GB of fast DDR5 RAM, rated for 6,400 MT/s, with room to upgrade, along with a 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD with the fastest Gen 5 speeds, which will give you space to install a few big AAA games, along with plenty of indies. A typical complaint about Dell PCs, including Alienware rigs, is that they don't really conform to standard PC design specs, making them hard to upgrade. This new Area-51 design is different, as it uses industry-standard parts. It comes with a 1,500W PSU, along with a 360mm AIO cooler. You've also got a Dell issue keyboard and mouse thrown in to get you started.

Upgrading to 64GB RAM is possible, but it'll cost you an extra $350. Likewise, a bigger SSD will cost you extra. If you're going all-out, you might be tempted, but with the