Alienware's five-star QD-OLED gaming monitor hits a new all-time low price

One of our favorite screens and one of the best gaming monitors, the Alienware AW3423DWF, has just dropped to its lowest-ever price of $699 on the Dell website.

Why is this a good deal? Firstly that's a $200 saving over its usual price of $899, and $300 off its MSRP. It is a great choice for a primary gaming monitor, especially with its superb color gamut, smooth frame motion, and immersive 1800R curved screen.

This monitor packs in Quantum Dot OLED screen technology, 165Hz refresh rate, and a rapid 0.1ms response time. No wonder we gave it a five-star review and the coveted Editor's choice award. This monitor is all pros, and no cons -- especially at this price.

Alienware AW3423DWF 34-Inch QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: now $699 at Dell (was $999)

Quantum Dot technology adds a light-emitting layer of film in front of the OLED array, emitting its own colors when light energy excites the pixels. Science aside, this produces amazing color response and a large color gamut for the best viewing experience.

Be it SDR or HDR content, the Alienware AW3423DWF will provide a stunning showcase with little or no calibration required. Great colors, deep contrast, and smooth motion processing with very low input lag means that your gaming and media sessions will look their best.