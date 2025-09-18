Asus is 'actively investigating' ROG gaming laptop stuttering woes — Models released / sold between 2021 - 2024 affected by 'performance interruptions'

Seems to affect Asus ROG gaming laptops from between 2021 and 2024.

ASUS ROG Zephyr
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Asus has acknowledged reports about an ongoing stuttering issue with some of its ROG gaming laptops that users claim has been negatively affecting performance and the user experience, according to TechPowerUp. The company stopped short of agreeing that an issue exists, but said that it was "actively investigating these cases," all the same.

"We've seen recent reports about performance interruptions on some ROG laptops, and we want you to know our team is actively investigating these cases," the Asus Statement reads. "We understand that smooth and reliable performance is crucial to high-performance machines like these, and we're dedicated to delivering that. Your feedback and detailed reports are invaluable, and we'll continue to provide updates and support through our official channels." It then thanked users for their patience.

  • Misunderstanding of interrupt context introducing unnecessary delays.
  • Mishandling of interrupt requests that aren't properly cleared, leading to looping interrupts.
  • GPU power cycling that doesn't check which GPU is currently in-use.

They even did the legwork to track down the first public reports of these issues and found one in August 2021 for a G15 Advantage Edition Asus laptop. They then discovered further reports of problems persisting with laptops through 2021 and into 2024, suggesting it affects multiple generations of Asus gaming laptops.

Asus has said it's looking into this issue, so hopefully it won't be long until it releases a firmware patch that fixes this for the majority of users.

