Report: Intel Haswell-E Halo Platform Will Have Eight Cores

Intel just announced its Ivy Bridge successor, Haswell, a couple of weeks ago at Computex 2013 in Taipei. However, leaked information regarding Haswell-E has us excited for 2014.

According to leaked information obtained by VR-Zone, Intel will offer an eight-core CPU in its Haswell-E lineup expected in the second half of next year. According to VR-Zone, Haswell-E will see Intel move away from four-core configurations of GPU-less dies and offer a choice of six- and eight-core CPUs with up to 20 MB of L3 cache. Maximum TDP for these 22nm Hi-k processors is said to be in the range of 130W and 140W. Haswell-E will apparently also bring support for DDR4 as well as Intel's new Wellsburg mobo chipsets. Wellsburg in turn will support up to six USB 3.0 ports, up to eight USB 2.0 ports, up to 10 SATA 6 Gbps ports, Integrated Clock support, and a TDP of 6.5W.

Beyond Haswell-E, rumor has it we can expect the 14nm Broadwell in 2015, which will then give way to Skylake.