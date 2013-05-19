Trending

Noctua Announces Two New Coolers for Intel Xeon CPUs

By Build Your Own 

Noctua has announced the i4 revision of its NH-U9DX and NH-U12DX CPU coolers for Intel Xeon CPUs.

Noctua has launched a revision of its well-received NH-U9DX and NH-U12DX coolers for Intel Xeon-based workstations and servers. The i4 revisions feature support for LGA2011 (Square ILM and Narrow ILM), LGA1356 and LGA1366 sockets, incorporate Noctua’s SeuFirm2 mounting system, and come bundled with the company’s industrial-grade NT-H1 thermal compound.

The NH-U9DX i4 measures just 125 mm in height, which is compatible with standard 4U enclosures and features a surface area of 3800 cm2, four heat pipes, and two NF-B9 92 mm PWM cooling fans with a 1300 RPM to 1600 RPM range.

Similarly, the NH-U12DX i4 features a slim design and fin depth of just 45 mm, which ensures unrestricted access to memory slots and is compatible with tall heat sinks. The cooler includes a single NF-F12 Focused Flow 120 mm PWM cooling fan and includes the requisite anti-vibration pads and fan-clips to mount a second NF-F12.

"Builders of quiet workstations and servers still have trouble finding quality cooling solutions for Intel's LGA2011 socket with Narrow ILM mounting," explains Mag. Roland Mossig (Noctua CEO), "so we've decided to update our DX line of coolers to work with both Square ILM and Narrow ILM based LGA2011 platforms. At the same time, we've added PWM control and switched the U12 version to the new, slimmer layout of the NH-U12S, which not only provides better performance but also ensures easier access to the RAM slots, which was another long time request from our industry partners."

The Noctua NH-U9DX i4 and NH-U12DX i4 will be available shortly with a suggested retail price of €59.90 / $64.90 and €69.90 / $74.90.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • g-unit1111 20 May 2013 04:23
    Why would Xeons need different cooling unless you're setting up a dual CPU server?
    Reply
  • Azn Cracker 20 May 2013 15:25
    who here has a xeon cpu?
    Reply
  • Umbongo 20 May 2013 16:01
    10833007 said:
    Why would Xeons need different cooling unless you're setting up a dual CPU server?

    They wouldn't, but this site isn't just for gaming PC enthusiasts.

    Reply
  • rhel 20 May 2013 19:59
    10834981 said:
    10833007 said:
    Why would Xeons need different cooling unless you're setting up a dual CPU server?

    They wouldn't, but this site isn't just for gaming PC enthusiasts.
    no server will need this since they are stored away in a dedicated, temperature controlled room. why pay a ton for a cooler when the stock one works just fine?
    Reply
  • anti-painkilla 20 May 2013 21:54
    Folders actually use them alot for their 2p and 4p rigs.
    As for commercial servers, I don't think that they would use them.
    http://www.overclock.net/t/1390441/fs-4p-amd-opteron-6128-server-32gb-ram-supermicro-etc
    Reply
  • Umbongo 20 May 2013 22:10
    10836088 said:
    10834981 said:
    10833007 said:
    Why would Xeons need different cooling unless you're setting up a dual CPU server?

    They wouldn't, but this site isn't just for gaming PC enthusiasts.
    no server will need this since they are stored away in a dedicated, temperature controlled room. why pay a ton for a cooler when the stock one works just fine?

    Plenty of people have DP systems in their workspace. While most are going to choose a workstation board which use square ILMs, some will go for server boards due to cost, features and smaller footprint. Noctua are responding to demand for something here.
    Reply
  • MyDatrsPrsnlATM 21 May 2013 22:40
    10836088 said:
    10834981 said:
    10833007 said:
    Why would Xeons need different cooling unless you're setting up a dual CPU server?

    They wouldn't, but this site isn't just for gaming PC enthusiasts.
    no server will need this since they are stored away in a dedicated, temperature controlled room. why pay a ton for a cooler when the stock one works just fine?

    Generally, the better the cooling solution, the longer the component lasts thus giving you a better ROI on servers/parts.

    Reply