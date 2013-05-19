Noctua Announces Two New Coolers for Intel Xeon CPUs

Noctua has launched a revision of its well-received NH-U9DX and NH-U12DX coolers for Intel Xeon-based workstations and servers. The i4 revisions feature support for LGA2011 (Square ILM and Narrow ILM), LGA1356 and LGA1366 sockets, incorporate Noctua’s SeuFirm2 mounting system, and come bundled with the company’s industrial-grade NT-H1 thermal compound.

The NH-U9DX i4 measures just 125 mm in height, which is compatible with standard 4U enclosures and features a surface area of 3800 cm2, four heat pipes, and two NF-B9 92 mm PWM cooling fans with a 1300 RPM to 1600 RPM range.

Similarly, the NH-U12DX i4 features a slim design and fin depth of just 45 mm, which ensures unrestricted access to memory slots and is compatible with tall heat sinks. The cooler includes a single NF-F12 Focused Flow 120 mm PWM cooling fan and includes the requisite anti-vibration pads and fan-clips to mount a second NF-F12.

"Builders of quiet workstations and servers still have trouble finding quality cooling solutions for Intel's LGA2011 socket with Narrow ILM mounting," explains Mag. Roland Mossig (Noctua CEO), "so we've decided to update our DX line of coolers to work with both Square ILM and Narrow ILM based LGA2011 platforms. At the same time, we've added PWM control and switched the U12 version to the new, slimmer layout of the NH-U12S, which not only provides better performance but also ensures easier access to the RAM slots, which was another long time request from our industry partners."

The Noctua NH-U9DX i4 and NH-U12DX i4 will be available shortly with a suggested retail price of €59.90 / $64.90 and €69.90 / $74.90.