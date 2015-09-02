All The Intel Skylake CPUs, From Desktop To Mobile

We've been talking about Intel's 6th gen Core (and Pentium) processors, more commonly known as "Skylake," for about a year now, since IDF 2014. We published our "full" review of the first two Intel desktop Skylake chips, the Intel Core i7-6700K and the Core i5-6600K already, but we qualify "full" here because Intel opted not to share architectural details with anyone, so we were unable to discuss or evaluate that extremely crucial chunk of information in that review.
At IDF this year, we learned the full details of the Skylake architecture, finally, and a lengthy in-depth article on all of it is forthcoming, but we're also bringing you the details on all of the currently-released Skylake CPU SKUs.
These run all across Intel's product stack, from tablets and 2-in-1s, to mighty desktop chips, and everything in, around and between, and at various TDPs.
The various power points are a key element to Skylake. In briefings, Intel hammered on the wide range of wattages it achieved on its various Skylake chips (the engineering team is clearly proud), which spans from just 4.5 W up to 91 W.
Intel's numerous Skylake CPUs land at multiple points along that range of TDPs, which allowed the company to build chips for all manner of form factors. And that is how we're presenting them below. They're also sorted more or less by form factor.
Desktop Processors
Unlocked K SKUs at 91 W TDP
First on the list is the flagship desktop chips, the Core i7-6700K and Core i5-6600K, which, as we mentioned at the top of this article, we know well.
|Processor
|Core i7-6700K
|Core i5-6600K
|Cores/Threads
|4/8
|4/4
|Base Freq (GHz)
|4.0
|3.5
|Turbo Boost 2.0 (GHz)
|-4.2 Single-4.0 Dual-4.0 Quad
|-3.9 Single-3.8 Dual-3.6 Quad
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Base/Max MHz
|350/1150
|350/1150
|DDR4/DDR3 Support
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Intel SIPP / SBA
|2015 / Yes
|2015 / Yes
|Intel Tech
|-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|Package
|LGA
|LGA
|Pricing Box/Tray
|$350/$339
|$243/$242
Core i5, i7 at 65 W TDP
The previous pair of CPUs sported a TDP of 91 W, and this next group of desktop chips comes in significantly lower, at 65 W TDP. The main differences you'll see here compared to the flagships is lower base clocks and Turbo speeds. Most of these SKUs have Intel vPro and Intel TXT, which the flagships lack.
They're also non-K SKUs, meaning they're locked, so overclockers should stick with the Core i7-6700K and Core i5-6600K.
|Processor
|Core i7-6700
|Core i5-6600
|Core i5-6500
|Core i5-6400
|Cores/Threads
|4/8
|4/4
|4/4
|4/4
|Base Freq (GHz)
|3.4
|3.3
|3.2
|2.7
|Turbo Boost 2.0 (GHz)
|-4.0 Single-3.9 Dual-3.7 Quad
|-3.9 Single-3.8 Dual-3.6 Quad
|-3.6 Single-3.5 Dual-3.3 Quad
|N/A
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Base/Max MHz
|350/1150
|350/1150
|350/1050
|350/950
|DDR4/DDR3 Support
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Intel SIPP / SBA
|2015 / Yes
|2015 / Yes
|2015 / Yes
|2015 / Yes
|Intel Tech
|-Intel vPro-Intel TXT-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel vPro-Intel TXT-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel vPro-Intel TXT-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|Package
|LGA
|LGA
|LGA
|LGA
|Pricing Box/Tray
|$312/$303
|$224/$213
|$202/$192
|$187/$182
Core i3, Pentium at 47 W TDP
These Core i3 and Pentium desktop processors are meant to live under the same general umbrella as the 65 W desktop chips shown above, but they're predictably lower-spec'd and produce less heat. Their base frequencies are high relative to the 65 W parts, but they have fewer cores and threads.
|Processor
|Core i3-6320
|Core i3-6300
|Core i3-6100
|Pentium G4520
|Pentium G4500
|Pentium G4400
|Cores/Threads
|2/4
|2/4
|2/4
|2/2
|2/2
|2/2
|Base Freq (GHz)
|3.9
|3.8
|3.7
|3.6
|3.5
|3.4
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 510
|Base/Max MHz
|350/1150
|350/1150
|350/1050
|350/1050
|350/1050
|350/1050
|DDR4/DDR3 Support
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|3 MB
|3 MB
|3 MB
|3 MB
|Intel SBA
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Intel Tech
|-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|Package
|LGA
|LGA
|LGA
|LGA
|LGA
|LGA
|Pricing Box/Tray
|$157/$149
|$147/$138
|$117/$117
|$93/$86
|$82/$75
|$64/$64
Core i5, i7 at 35 W TDP
At this point in the chip stack, we're landing on the "T" SKUs (note the letter at the end of a processor's name). Intel designates these processors as good for a "power-optimized lifestyle," meaning they're the coolest (meaning temperature) desktop CPUs in a given line of Intel processors.
Note, however, the high core/thread count on these Core i7's and i5's. Their base clocks and Turbo boosts are a bit lower than the 47 W and 65 W parts, but they still sport Intel HD Graphics 530. At this tier, users may well be happy to use the IGP, whereas the higher-spec'd CPUs would mostly warrant a discrete GPU pairing.
|Processor
|Core i7-6700T
|Core i5-6600T
|Core i5-6500T
|Core i5-6400T
|Cores/Threads
|4/8
|4/4
|4/4
|4/4
|Base Freq (GHz)
|2.8
|2.7
|2.5
|2.2
|Turbo Boost 2.0 (GHz)
|-3.6 Single-3.5 Dual-3.4 Quad
|-3.5 Single-3.4 Dual-3.3 Quad
|-3.1 Single-3.0 Dual-2.8 Quad
|-2.8 Single-2.7 Dual-2.5 Quad
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Base/Max MHz
|350/1100
|350/1100
|350/1100
|350/950
|DDR4/DDR3 Support
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Intel SIPP / SBA
|2015 / Yes
|2015 / Yes
|2015 / Yes
|No / Yes
|Intel Tech
|-Intel vPro-Intel TXT-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel vPro-Intel TXT-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel vPro-Intel TXT-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|Package
|LGA
|LGA
|LGA
|LGA
|Pricing Tray
|$303
|$213
|$192
|$182
Core i3, Pentium at 35 W
The Core i3 and Pentium CPUs at 35 W TDP are the lowest-end of Intel's desktop Skylake processors. Rounding out the bottom seems like a pejorative designation, but something has to be the lowest-end, and these chips are priced commensurately. Note that they still offer Intel HD Graphics 530 (except for the Pentium G4400T, which has the HD Graphics 510) and maintain the same RAM support as the more powerful CPUs.
|Processor
|Core i3-6300T
|Core i3-6100T
|Pentium G4500T
|Pentium G4400T
|Cores/Threads
|2/4
|2/4
|2/2
|2/2
|Base Freq (GHz)
|3.3
|3.2
|3.0
|2.9
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 510
|Base/Max MHz
|350/950
|350/950
|350/950
|350/950
|DDR4/DDR3 Support
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|3 MB
|3 MB
|3 MB
|Intel Tech
|-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|Package
|LGA
|LGA
|LGA
|LGA
|Pricing Tray
|$138
|$117
|$75
|$64
Core And Pentium Mobile
Core i3, i5, i7 at 45 W
For as many desktop processors as Intel has put out for Skylake, it has just as many mobile Core SKUs (20 each), as well as a lone Pentium chip.
The first group is Intel's highest-end HQ (high-performance graphics, quad core) and H (high performance graphics, dual core) chips. These offer Intel HD Graphics 530, like the desktop SKUs. The four Core i7's in this batch sport four cores and eight threads; look for these in high-end gaming notebooks.
There is one nice surprise in these high-end mobile CPUs: an unlocked SKU. The Core i7-6820HK will be an interesting one to follow as it makes its way into notebooks that you can overclock.
|Processor
|Core i7-6920HQ
|Core i7-6820HQ
|Core i7-6820HK
|Core i7-6700HQ
|Core i5-6440HQ
|Core i5-6300HQ
|Core i3-6100H
|Cores/Threads
|4/8
|4/8
|4/8
|4/8
|4/4
|4/4
|2/4
|Base Freq (GHz)
|2.9
|2.7
|2.7
|2.6
|2.6
|2.3
|2.7
|Turbo Boost 2.0 (GHz)
|-3.8 Single-3.6 Dual-3.4 Quad
|-3.6 Single-3.4 Dual-3.2 Quad
|-3.6 Single-3.4 Dual-3.2 Quad
|-3.5 Single-3.3 Dual-3.1 Quad
|-3.5 Single-3.3 Dual-3.1 Quad
|-3.2 Single-3.0 Dual-2.8 Quad
|-2.7 Single-2.7 Dual-N/A Quad
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Base/Max MHz
|350/1050
|350/1050
|350/1050
|350/1050
|350/950
|350/950
|350/900
|LPDDR3 Support
|1866
|1866
|1866
|1866
|1866
|1866
|1866
|DDR4/DDR3L Support
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|8 MB
|6 MB
|6 MB
|6 MB
|3 MB
|Intel SIPP / SBA
|2015 / Yes
|2015 / Yes
|No / Yes
|No / Yes
|2015 / Yes
|No / Yes
|No / Yes
|Intel Tech
|-Intel vPro-Intel TXT-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel vPro-Intel TXT-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel vPro-Intel TXT-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|Package
|BGA
|BGA
|BGA
|BGA
|BGA
|BGA
|BGA
|Pricing Box/Tray
|$568
|$378
|$378
|$378
|$250
|$250
|$225
Core i3, i5, i7 at 28 W -- U-series
Intel produced a quartet of Ultrabook chips at 28 W TDP, and they include a single Core i7, two Core i5's and a lone Core i3. All are dual-core CPUs with four threads, and all but the Core i3 offer Turbo Boost 2.0.
Note that, unlike the H/HQ/HK mobile processors, these are augmented by Intel's Iris Pro Graphics 550, the latest generation of Iris Pro. Oddly, none of these chips have pricing yet.
|Processor
|Core i7-6567U
|Core i5-6287U
|Core i5-6267U
|Core i3-6167U
|Cores/Threads
|2/4
|2/4
|2/4
|2/4
|Base Freq (GHz)
|3.3
|3.1
|2.9
|2.7
|Turbo Boost 2.0 (GHz)
|-3.6 Single-3.4 Dual
|-3.5 Single-3.3 Dual
|-3.3 Single-3.1 Dual
|N/A
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Graphics 550
|Intel Iris Graphics 550
|Intel Iris Graphics 550
|Intel Iris Graphics 550
|Base/Max MHz
|350/1100
|350/1100
|350/1050
|350/1000
|LPDDR3 Support
|1866
|1866
|1866
|1866
|DDR4/DDR3 Support
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|4 MB
|3 MB
|cTDP Down
|23 W
|23 W
|23 W
|23 W
|Intel Tech
|-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|Package
|BGA
|BGA
|BGA
|BGA
|Pricing
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Core i7 at 15 W -- U-series
With Skylake, Intel was generous with the SKUs. In addition to the four 28 W TDP parts, there are four Core i7 SKUs (and six more Core i5, Core i3 and Pentium CPUs, further below) at 15 W TDP. These Core i7 U-series 15 W chips have lower base clocks than the 28 W CPUs, but all offer Turbo Boost 2.0. They also have slightly lesser graphics -- Iris Pro Graphics 540 and 520 versus the 28 W parts' 550.
|Processor
|Core i7-6650U
|Core i7-6600U
|Core i7-6550U
|Core i7-6500U
|Cores/Threads
|2/4
|2/4
|2/4
|2/4
|Base Freq (GHz)
|2.2
|2.6
|2.2
|2.5
|Turbo Boost 2.0 (GHz)
|-3.4 Single-3.3 Dual-N/A Quad
|-3.4 Single-3.3 Dual-N/A Quad
|-3.2 Single-3.1 Dual-N/A Quad
|-3.1 Single-3.0 Dual-N/A Quad
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Pro Graphics 540
|Intel Iris Pro Graphics 520
|Intel Iris Pro Graphics 540
|Intel Iris Pro Graphics 520
|Base/Max MHz
|300/1050
|300/1050
|300/1050
|300/1050
|LPDDR3 Support
|1866
|1866
|1866
|1866
|DDR4/DDR3L Support
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|4 MB
|4 MB
|cTDP Down
|9.5 W
|7.5 W
|9.5 W
|7.5 W
|Intel SIPP
|2016
|2016
|N/A
|N/A
|Intel Tech
|-Intel vPro-Intel TXT-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel vPro-Intel TXT-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|Package
|BGA
|BGA
|BGA
|BGA
|Pricing Box/Tray
|TBD
|$393
|TBD
|$393
Core i3, i5, Pentium at 15 W -- U-series
These Core i5, Core i3 and Pentium CPUs round out the U-series stack.
|Processor
|Core i5-6360U
|Core i5-6300U
|Core i5-6260U
|Core i5-6200U
|Core i3-6100U
|Pentium 4405U
|Cores/Threads
|2/4
|2/4
|2/4
|2/4
|2/4
|2/4
|Base Freq (GHz)
|2.0
|2.4
|1.8
|2.3
|2.3
|2.1
|Turbo Boost 2.0 (GHz)
|-3.1 Single-2.9 Dual-N/A Quad
|-3.0 Single-2.9 Dual-N/A Quad
|-2.9 Single-2.7 Dual-N/A Quad
|-2.8 Single-2.7 Dual-N/A Quad
|N/A
|N/A
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Pro Graphics 540
|Intel Iris Pro Graphics 520
|Intel Iris Pro Graphics 540
|Intel Iris Pro Graphics 520
|Intel Iris Pro Graphics 520
|Intel Iris Pro Graphics 510
|Base/Max MHz
|300/1000
|300/1000
|300/950
|300/1000
|300/1000
|300/950
|LPDDR3 Support
|1866
|1866
|1866
|1866
|1866
|1866
|DDR4/DDR3L Support
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|3 MB
|4 MB
|3 MB
|3 MB
|2 MB
|cTDP Down
|9.5 W
|7.5 W
|9.5 W
|7.5 W
|7.5 W
|10 W
|Intel SIPP
|2016
|2016
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Intel Tech
|-Intel vPro-Intel TXT-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel vPro-Intel TXT-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|Package
|BGA
|BGA
|BGA
|BGA
|BGA
|BGA
|Pricing Box/Tray
|TBD
|$281
|TBD
|$281
|$281
|TBD
Mobile Xeon
Yes, mobile Xeons. Amid Intel's wide and deep mobile Core and Pentium Skylake CPU stack is a pair of mobile workstation-class chips, the Xeon E3-1535M v5 and E3-1505M v5, which have Intel HD Graphics P530. We've already seen these mobile Xeons appear on the Lenovo P50 and P70 workstation notebooks, and it's a good bet they'll find their way onto more burly notebooks.
Both chips are quad-core with eight threads, and they land at 45 W TDP.
|Processor
|E3-1535M v5
|E3-1505M v5
|Cores/Threads
|4/8
|4/8
|Base Freq (GHz)
|2.9
|2.8
|Turbo Boost 2.0 (GHz)
|-3.8 Single-3.6 Dual-3.4 Quad
|-3.7 Single-3.5 Dual-3.3 Quad
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics P530
|Intel HD Graphics P530
|Base/Max MHz
|350/1050
|350/1050
|LPDDR3 Support
|1866
|1866
|DDR4/DDR3 Support
|2133/1600
|2133/1600
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Intel SIPP / SBA
|2015 / Yes
|2015 / Yes
|Intel Tech
|-Intel vPro-Intel TXT-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|-Intel vPro-Intel TXT-Intel VT-d-Intel VT-x-AES-NI
|Package
|BGA
|BGA
|Pricing Box/Tray
|$623
|$434
Core m
Core m is Intel's 'tweener mobile CPU series that sits between the U-series processors and Cherry Trail (for phones and tablets), and they land at just 4.5 W TDP. (The Pentium chip hits 6 W TDP.)
Skylake does not want for Core m chips, although it's noteworthy that Intel has applied the 7, 5 and 3 nomenclature from the more powerful Core series to Core m this time around with the Core m7, Core m5 and Core m3.
Intel admitted that the only real reason for changing up the naming scheme is for clearer marketing purposes, so don't read too much into it.
All the Core m chips (and the Pentium CPU) are dual core with four threads, with low base frequencies -- note that the Core m3-6Y30 has a base freq of just under 1 GHz -- and they have Intel HD Graphics 515 on board.
The pricing also points to the continued trend of Core m devices that cost a pretty penny. The Core m7-6Y75 costs nearly $400; the BOM (Bill Of Materials) for any device based on that chip will be steep.
Seth Colaner is the News Director at Tom's Hardware.
D:
Why should we stick to the K series, doesn't the Z170 allow for BCLK adjustments between 100-200 with 1 mhz increments?
Will Intel block this option on non-K CPUs?
I was looking forward to OCing non-K CPUs, a lowend OC'd i3 or i5 should be awesome on budget builds.
You can adjust the base clock on non-K units, but you won't be able to adjust the multiplier or the voltages if you really wanted to push the chip and achieve a stable overclock. Adjusting the multiplier instead of the base clock allows you to overclock further since you're not stressing the RAM and northbridge, this gives less points of failure for OC'ing.
It's the usual overpriced top of the line chip. Just like Nvidia's overpriced Titan X.
You can't overclock much with the BCLK because PCIe runs off the same clock signal and has little headroom. This has been the case ever since Sandy Bridge.