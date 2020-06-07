AMD Ryzen 4000 Mechrevo Laptop Arrives Without Discrete GPU

Mechrevo Code01 (Image credit: Mechrevo/Tmall)

Mechrevo, a popular laptop manufacturer in China, has released the Code01. As reported by German publication ComputerBase, the Mechrevo Code01 is one of the first Ryzen 4000-powered devices to debut without a discrete graphics card.

Mechrevo taps AMD's Ryzen 4000 H-series 7nm Zen 2 APUs to power the Code01, more specifically the Ryzen 5 4600H and Ryzen 7 4800H. As a quick recap, the Ryzen 5 4600H has a six-core, 12-thread design that runs with a 3 GHz base clock and 4 GHz boost clock, while the Ryzen 7 4800H packs a eight-core, 16-thread configuration at a 2.9 GHz base clock and 4.2 GHz boost clock.

Since the Code01 doesn't rely on a discrete graphics option from Nvidia or AMD, the Zen 2 APU's integrated solution is in charge of all graphics duties. In the case of the Ryzen 5 4600H, there are six Vega Compute Units (CUs) at 1,500 MHz, whereas the Ryzen 7 4800H has seven Vega CUs at 1,600 MHz at is disposal.

AMD markets the Ryzen 5 4600H and Ryzen 7 4800H with a default TDP (thermal design power) rating of 45W. Nonetheless, the Zen 2 chips support cTDP (Configurable TDP) that spans between 35W to 54W so laptop vendors have headroom to play with their performance. In the case of the Code01, Mechrevo touts a thermal envelope up to 54W, meaning the Ultrabook exploits the Zen 2 chip's full potential. The device appears to feature a cooling system that consists of two heat pipes for heat dissipation along with two cooling fans for expelling the hot air out of the Ultrabook via the two air outlets.

Image 1 of 3 Mechrevo Code01 (Image credit: Mechrevo/Tmall) Image 2 of 3 Mechrevo Code01 (Image credit: Mechrevo/Tmall) Image 3 of 3 Mechrevo Code01 (Image credit: Mechrevo/Tmall)

The Code01 breaks cover with a 356.4 x 233.67 x 16.8cm footprint and weighs just 1.47kg. The design incorporates thin bezels that measure 3mm to uphold a body-to-screen ratio up to 87%. Despite the slimness, Mechrevo managed to put a HD webcam and microphone in the top bezel. The Ultrabook features a 15.6-inch panel with 178-degree viewing angles and a backlit keyboard. The display outputs a Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution covering 100% of the sRGB colour space with a Delta E ≦ 2 color accuracy. Mechrevo didn't specify the maximum brightness for the display, though.

The Code01 comes equipped with two SO-DIMM DDR4 memory slots, and Mechrevo sells the Ultrabook with up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory. There's a conventional M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 slot for storage, and Mechrevo rolls with Samsung's PM981 and PM981A NVMe SSDs. You can spec the device with a 512GB or 1TB drive.

Mechrevo confirms Wi-Fi 6 support on the Code01 and, although the brand doesn't mention Bluetooth connectivity, we expect the Ultrabook to have it. The device comes with one HDMI 1.4 port, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, one USB 3.1 Type-C port, one USB 2.0 Type-A port, a Gigabit Ethernet port and a 3.5mm heaphone jack. A microSD card reader and Kensington security slot are also present.

The Code01 sports a 91 Wh battery, however, Mechrevo refrains from throwing around battery life numbers. The company provides a 90W power adapter to feed the Ultrabook. Fortunately, the device supports fast charging through the USB 3.1 Type-C port for up to 90W. As a result, you can purchase one of those small 90W Type-C chargers if you don't fancy lugging around the big power adapter.

Mechrevo has put the Code01 up for purchase at the Chinese retailer Tmall. The base configuration with the Ryzen 5 4600H, 8GB of memory and 512GB SSD starts at 4,699 yuan or $664. A similar configuration but with the Ryzen 7 4800H costs 5,099 yuan, which converts to $720.

It's unlikely that Mechrevo will launch the Code01 outside of the Chinese market. TongFang, which is the rumored ODM for the Code01, also does business with some western brands so it's possible that you might find similar offerings from well-known names like Maingear or Walmart.