Aorus Intel Optane Motherboard Giveaway

It's Memorial Day Weekend, and what better way to celebrate than with a brand new giveaway.

We teamed up with Aorus to bring you their all new Z370 Aorus Gaming 7-OP Motherboard. Apart from all the bells and whistles you're accustomed to, this motherboard comes with a 32GB Intel Optane drive built in, meaning super fast load times for most games. You'll also have the chance to win a Aorus Hoodie and the Force K83 Keyboard. For your chance to win head to our forums and follow the instructions on our giveaway widget.

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Giveaway is only open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States, and the District of Columbia, 18 or older. For a complete list of rules please see the Terms and Conditions on the Gleam Giveaway Widget. This giveaway is open until June 8th 2018.

Joshua Simenhoff
  • sijilo
    Built-in 32GB Intel® Optane™ Memory, the ultimate storage performane
