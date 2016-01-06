ASRock To Deliver Mini-PC Using Intel's New STX Form Factor

At CES, ASRock discussed its upcoming H110M-STX Mini PC that will use Intel’s new mini-STX form factor.

Mini-STX slides in beneath mini-ITX as a compact form factor for motherboards and PC cases. The chassis ASRock specified for this new mini-PC measured 155 x 155 x 80 mm (L x W x H). Although SFF PCs of this size are common, they are almost entirely built with soldered CPUs and GPUs and can’t be upgraded beyond changing the memory and storage devices. If mini-STX becomes a widely used form factor, it will give users a wide variety of components that can be used to build their own customized SFF PCs.

Inside of the chassis is a new motherboard called the ASRock H110M-STX that measures 127 x 127 mm (L x W). Although space is limited inside of the system, the motherboard supports the Intel LGA 1151 socket and is compatible with any Skylake CPU with a TDP of 65 W or below. The motherboard lacks PCI-E connectivity, but it does have two M.2 ports, one Key E for WiFi + BT modules, and another one configured as SATA 3 storage.

ASRock H110M-STX Mini PC & Motherboard Device H110M-STX H110M-STX Mini PC CPU Support Intel 6th Gen Core (Skylake) Processors Intel 6th Gen Core (Skylake) Processors Chipset Intel H110 Intel H110 Memory 2 x DDR SO-DIMM Slots @ 2133 MHz (32 GB Max) 2 x DDR SO-DIMM Slots @ 2133 MHz (32 GB Max) Audio Realtek ALC283 Realtek ALC283 LAN Intel Gigabit i219V Intel Gigabit i219V Expansion Slots 1 x M.2 Key E 1 x M.2 (Configured As SATA) 3 x SATA 3.0 1 x M.2 Key E 1 x M.2 (Configured As SATA) 3 x SATA 3.0 Drive Bay N/A 1 x USB 3.0 USB 3 x USB 3.0 (1 x Front, 2 x Rear) 1 x USB 3.0 Type-C (Front) 3 x USB 3.0 (1 x Front, 2 x Rear) 1 x USB 3.0 Type C Rear Connections 1 x VGA 1 x HDMI 1 x DP 1 x LAN 1 x VGA 1 x HDMI 1 x DP 1 x LAN 1 x DC-In Dimensions 127 mm x 127 mm (L x W) 155 x 155 mm x 80 mm (L x W x H)

Although ASRock is already discussing the H110M-STX Mini PC and the H110M-STX motherboard, both pieces are still in the developmental stage, and ASRock didn’t have any prototypes available for us to photograph. As such, we will likely not see these products show up on the market for quite some time.

