Asrock Updates 100-Series Motherboards For Kaby Lake

Asrock announced that its entire lineup of 100-series motherboards are now compatible with Intel’s 7th generation (Kaby Lake) CPUs via a BIOS update. The company said that all of its B150, H110, H170, and Z170 motherboards are “go” for Kaby Lake with the update, giving the aging LGA 1151 chipset increased longevity.

As more and more vendors continue to offer BIOS revisions that bring Kaby Lake compatibility their 100-series chipsets, the pending release of the CPUs is eminent.

You can download the new BIOS updates at Asrock’s website.