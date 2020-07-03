ASRock Launches B460, H410 Thin Mini-ITX Motherboards For Comet Lake-S CPUs

ASRock B460TM-ITX (Image credit: ASRock)

Admittedly, there's not many options on the market if you're looking for a thin mini-ITX motherboard for Intel's 10th Generation Comet Lake-S processors. Nonetheless, ASRock has launched two new viable options in the shape of the B460TM-ITX and H410TM-ITX.

We wouldn't blame you if you think you're seeing double. ASRock practically baked the B460TM-ITX and H410TM-ITX with the same mould. Aside from the chipset, the two motherboards come with identical features. They utilize a 4-phase power delivery subsystem and draw power from a DC jack and a single 4-pin power connector. The setback of this design is that the motherboards can only accommodate Comet Lake-S processors with a maximum TDP (thermal design power) of 65W.

The presence of two SO-DIMM DDR4 memory slots means you can use up to 64GB of DDR4-2933 memory in a dual-channel configuration. Storage options are the same on both models. There are two SATA III ports and a single PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 port for PCIe-or SATA-based drives up to 80mm in length. This is where the similarities stop though. Out of B460 and H410 chipsets, only the first supports RAID arrays. So if you plan to use a RAID array, the B460TM-ITX is the motherboard that you need.

ASRock H410TM-ITX (Image credit: ASRock)

In regards to graphics outputs, both Intel motherboards provide you with three options. You get two HDMI 1.4 ports, one of which is located in the rear panel and the other and an internal port. One LVDS port is also present.

Neither motherboard come equipped with wireless connectivity. The single Gigabit Ethernet port, which is based off the Realtek RTL8111H controller, is your only gateway to the Internet. However, ASRock has thoughtfully placed a M.2 Key-E port on the motherboards so you can always add a wireless adapter if you want to break free of cables. On the audio side, the motherboards utilize the Realtek ALC233 audio codec and supply two 3.5mm audio jacks.

To round of the tour, the rear panel os both motherboards house a serial port, four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports with ESD protection. Two internal USB 2.0 headers deliver another two USB 2.0 ports each.

ASRock didn't announce the pricing or availability for the B460TM-ITX or H410TM-ITX.