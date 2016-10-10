Trending

Apollo Lake Lands On An Asus Motherboard

Asus announced its J3455M-E motherboard, which is its first to feature an Apollo Lake SoC. Apollo Lake is the successor to Intel’s Cherry Trail and Braswell SoCs.

Intel manufactures the Apollo Lake SoCs on the same 14nm process as its existing Skylake, Cherry Trail, and Braswell SoCs. As a result, any advantage Apollo Lake has over its predecessors will come entirely from its new Goldmont microarchitecture.

The J3455M-E motherboard utilizes the Celeron J3455 SoC, which has four CPU cores clocked at 1.5GHz. The cores are also able to boost up to 2.3GHz during certain situations, and it has a 10W TDP. Although the Celeron J3455 is clocked lower than the Braswell Pentium J3710 (2.64GHz, 6.5W TDP), the J3455 should be able to maintain its boost frequency for longer periods due to its higher TDP.

The Celeron J3455 also has a new Intel Gen9 graphics core based on the Skylake iGPU. A passive heatsink covers the entire SoC.

Asus’s J3455M-E motherboard supports two DDR3 DIMMs clocked at up to 1866MHz. Asus said the board could handle up to 8GB of memory per memory channel, for a total of 16GB.

Storage support is extremely limited, as the board has just two SATA-III ports. You can use the two PCI-E x1 slots and a PCI-E x16 slot for additional storage devices, but it is still rather limited compared to most motherboards on the market.

There is currently no word on pricing or availability.

Asus J3455M-E Apollo Lake Motherboard
SoCApollo Lake Celeron J3455
Core Count4
Clock Speed1.5GHz / 2.3GHz Boost
iGPUHD Graphics 500
TDP10W
Memory SupportUp To 2 x 8GB DDR3 1866MHz
Expansion SlotsPCI-E 2.0 x162 x PCI-E 2.0 x1
Storage2 x SATA-III (6Gbps)
LANRealtek RTL8111H
AudioRealtek ALC887-VD2
USB4 x USB 3.0 (2 on Rear I/O)4 x USB 2.0 (2 on Rear I/O)
13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TechyInAZ 10 October 2016 20:08
    Oh good...I'm soo glad they added a pcie express slot for gaming. :P
  • weilin 10 October 2016 20:30
    Wouldn't make a bad DIY NAS or router actually; the x1 PCIe slots can be used for ethernet adapters and the x16 slot would be useful for a RAID controller. PCIe 16x isn't just for graphics ya know...
  • Decends 10 October 2016 20:46
    18711769 said:
    Oh good...I'm soo glad they added a pcie express slot for gaming. :P

    Toss on a RX 460 and you got a decent little PC for portability and use at a LAN Party. :D
  • CRITICALThinker 10 October 2016 20:56
    That printer port tho.
  • jaber2 10 October 2016 21:40
    18711934 said:
    18711769 said:
    Oh good...I'm soo glad they added a pcie express slot for gaming. :P

    Toss on a RX 460 and you got a decent little PC for portability and use at a LAN Party. :D

    Too bad no SLI support, right?
  • Decends 10 October 2016 21:50
    18712149 said:
    18711934 said:
    18711769 said:
    Oh good...I'm soo glad they added a pcie express slot for gaming. :P

    Toss on a RX 460 and you got a decent little PC for portability and use at a LAN Party. :D

    Too bad no SLI support, right?

    i assume this is sarcasm lol.
  • thundervore 10 October 2016 22:26
    That printer port LMAO!!
  • bit_user 11 October 2016 00:01
    18711934 said:
    Toss on a RX 460 and you got a decent little PC for portability and use at a LAN Party. :D
    No, because the x16 slot isn't really x16. The SoC only has 6 lanes of PCIe 2.0, according to http://ark.intel.com/products/95594/Intel-Celeron-Processor-J3455-2M-Cache-up-to-2_3-GHz

    So, the slot can't be more than x4 PCIe 2.0. Basically, gaming laptops will run circles around it.
  • Decends 11 October 2016 09:51
    18712644 said:
    18711934 said:
    Toss on a RX 460 and you got a decent little PC for portability and use at a LAN Party. :D
    No, because the x16 slot isn't really x16. The SoC only has 6 lanes of PCIe 2.0, according to http://ark.intel.com/products/95594/Intel-Celeron-Processor-J3455-2M-Cache-up-to-2_3-GHz

    So, the slot can't be more than x4 PCIe 2.0. Basically, gaming laptops will run circles around it.

    Yea, but chances are a gaming laptop would probably cost a lot more than this with a RX 460. Besides, i doubt the RX 460 is anywhere near fast enough for a PCIe 2.0 X4 slot to bottleneck it., hell a slot running in x2 probably would still have more than enough bandwidth for it. Also, i said decent little PC, not fantastic little PC. Of course there will be better options, but they will likely cost more to.
  • Zapin 11 October 2016 15:57
    If it has HDMI 2.0a then it might make a nice little HTPC otherwise this just a NAS motherboard imo
