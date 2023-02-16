Best Early Presidents’ Day Deals: Gaming Laptops, CPUs, Monitors, and More

This year, Presidents' Day lands on Monday 20th of February 2023, and we will be looking at the best deals on tech and PC hardware, including any early Presidents' Day deals that pop up before the big day.

With months to wait before big sales events like Prime Day, this could be a great time to make a huge saving on that monitor you've been looking at or pick up a new SSD for your games library.

Here are some of our best picks for this long sales weekend, have a look at what's on offer, but note that unlike Prime Day and Black Friday, Presidents' Day sales events do not last anywhere near as long.

Best Presidents’ Day GPU deals

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Windforce OC GeForce RTX 3060: now $349 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with promo code (was $389)

With 12GB of Video memory and a clock speed of 1792MHz, the RTX 3060 is one of the most popular cards from Nvidia's last generation of GPUs. The Windforce OC from Gigabyte uses a dual-fan cooling solution and is a more compact size - making it ideal for smaller builds with minimal space taken up in the PC case. Use code VGAEXCGBJZ295 to save $10.

(opens in new tab) ASRock Phantom Gaming Arc A770: now $319 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $324)

With a 2.2 GHz clock speed that can boost to 2.4 GHz, the Intel Arc A770 has the power to play the latest games and offer an alternative to Nvidia or AMD. The Phantom Gaming Arc A770 utilizes 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

(opens in new tab) ASRock Challenger D Radeon RX 6700 XT: now $349 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $359)

One of the best performance-per-buck graphics cards, the RX 6700 XT has 12GBs of GDDR6 VRAM and a core clock speed of 2330MHz that is able to boost to 2615MHz thanks to its 2560 stream processors. A great alternative to Nvidia RTX cards as long as your focus isn't ray-tracing ability.

Best Presidents’ Day Gaming PC deals

(opens in new tab) HP Omen 25l Gaming Desktop: now $1,209 at HP (opens in new tab) (was $1,749)

This impressive gaming system is ready for any game, thanks to its Intel Core i7-12700 CPU, RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB M.2 SSD, with an additional 1TB HDD.

(opens in new tab) MSI Aegis ZS (RTX 3060 Ti) Gaming Desktop: now $1,059 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $1,299)

The Aegis ZS is comprised of an AMD Ryzen R7 5700G processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 8GB GPU. This pre-built PC also includes a 1TB SSD and a further 2TB of HDD storage, along with 16GB of DDR4 RAM.

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora R13 (12th-Gen Core i7, RTX 3060 Ti): now $1,099 at Dell (opens in new tab) (was $2,148)

This configuration of the Alienware Aurora R13 features the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700KF CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB, 16 GB (2 x 8GB) of DDR5 4400MHz RAM, and a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5i Desktop PC (RTX 3060): now $1,199 at Lenovo (opens in new tab) (was $1,619)

Legion Tower 5i from Lenovo is a gaming desktop with a selection of different hardware configurations. This model contains an Intel Core i7-12700 CPU and 16GB of DDR5 RAM, an RTX 3060 graphics card, and 1TB SSD storage.

Best Presidents’ Day Gaming laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Alienware X17 R2: now $1,899 at Dell (opens in new tab) (was $2,899)

With its large 17-inch FHD display and superfast 480 Hz refresh rate, this Dell gaming laptop is prepared for the fastest FPS action in games like CS:GO and Valorant. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HK CPU and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, this X17 R2 has more than enough power to impress. This laptop also includes 16GB of 4800 MHz DDR5 RAM and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop: now $1.649 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $2,399)

This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 300 Hz IPS display.

(opens in new tab) Dell G16 Gaming Laptop: now $1,099 at Dell (opens in new tab) (was $1,399)

Dell's G16 gaming laptop comes with an Intel 12th Gen Core i7-12700H processor and Nvidia's RTX 3060 GPU with 6GBs of GDDR6 Video memory. For the screen, the G16 has a 165Hz panel with a resolution of 2560x1600. Other specs include a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD and 16GB (2x8GB) of DDR5 4800MHz RAM.

Best Presidents’ Day Monitor deals

(opens in new tab) Alienware AW3423DWF 34-Inch QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: now $999 at Dell (opens in new tab) (was $1,099)

One of our favorite gaming monitors and 5-star Editor's Choice award winner, the Alienware AW3423DWF has $100 knocked off of its usual retail price. With a Quantum Dot OLED display and an immersive 24-inch curve, this gaming monitor destroys the competition with its motion clarity and picture quality.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K Curved Gaming Monitor: now $1999 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $3,499)

This giant 55-inch curved gaming screen from Samsung has an impressive 4K resolution and a superfast 165Hz refresh rate with a rapid 1ms response time (GTG). The Quantum Mini-LED panel can also flip vertically for some interesting viewing applications and comes with a feature-rich remote control to help navigate the expansive OSD.

(opens in new tab) Dell S3422DWG Curved 34-inch WQHD: now $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $499)

Users looking for a large curved display should appreciate this offer on the Dell S3422DWG. It has a resolution of 3440 x 1440 with a refresh rate that caps out at 144 Hz. There are multiple video input options including two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort input. This monitor has great contrast and response times thanks to its VA panel, but it's not so great for wider viewing angles.

Best Presidents’ Day CPU deals

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i7-13700KF CPU: now $380 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $421)

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the Core i7-13700F. This is a 16-core processor (8 performance cores, 8 efficiency cores) with a max turbo operating frequency of 5.4 GHz. The "F" designation in its name lets us know that this processor comes sans integrated graphics.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: now $323 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $449)

This is the best current price on the best AM4 CPU for gaming from the last generation of Ryzen CPUs. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D dominates the competition thanks to its generous 3D V-Cache and sits atop our list of best CPUs for gaming.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 5 5500 CPU: now $94 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $159)

The Ryzen 5 5500 is a six-Core, 12-Thread CPU that is capable of 4.2 GHz at max boost and is also unlocked for overclocking. This desktop processor comes boxed with a stock "Wraith Stealth" cooler. Use code ERECPA522 for $5 off.

Best Presidents’ Day SSD deals

(opens in new tab) WD Black SN850X 2TB SSD: now $159 at Western Digital (opens in new tab) (was $289)

This PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD offers impressively fast read/write speeds of up to 7300/6600 MB/s, a minimal design, and a comprehensive WD Black software dashboard for keeping it running at its best.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 Pro 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD: now $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $229)

Our favorite SSD thanks to its epic performance and superb power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps.

(opens in new tab) 2TB Kingston Fury Renegade PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $158 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $224)

When we tested the 1TB model of the Fury Renegade M.2 drive, we found it to be one of the fastest PCIe 4.0 drives, with improved endurance. Now the roomier 2TB model is on sale at its lowest price ever.

