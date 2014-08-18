Biostar's J1800TH is Thin Mini-ITX Board for Embedded Applications

In what appears to be a product named after us, Biostar has built the J1800TH. Unfortunately, the TH does not stand for Tom's Hardware but rather just 'thin,' referring to the form factor. This is a Thin Mini-ITX board with a J1800 SoC from Intel on board.

The J1800 SoC is simply a dual-core processor that runs at 2.41 GHz with an on-die chipset and an on-die GPU, which runs at up to 792 MHz, and it supports up to 16 GB of DDR3L-1333 memory. This specific motherboard has two SO-DIMM slots. The board has no PCI-Express, but that shouldn't be too surprising, as anything this board is meant to do does not include the need for dedicated graphics. It does have a Mini-PCI-Express connector, which we can only assume is meant to be used with wireless cards. Storage connectivity is handled by two SATA2 (3 Gb/s) ports, along with a single SATA-power out port.

Rear I/O is quite minimal, providing you with power in, a single USB 2.0 port, a single USB 3.0 port, Gigabit Ethernet, an HDMI connector, VGA, stereo audio out, and lastly, a microphone jack.

Potential uses for a board like this are in thin clients, digital signage, and kiosks. The J1800TH can be used in office applications, but due to the limited I/O and minimal processing power, we would hesitate to do so.

