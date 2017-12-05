Trending

BitFenix Reveals Spectre Pro RGB Fans

By Components 

BitFenix announced a new version of its Spectre Pro-series fans, adding RGB lighting to the quiet-operation cooling devices.

The BitFenix Spectre Pro RGB is a direct successor to the Spectre Pro lineup, which consists of 120mm, 140mm, 200mm, and 230mm fans with fluid dynamic bearings and reinforced blades for durability and longevity. The new versions feature a centered RGB LED light in the blades that illuminate the fan with the company’s TriBright LED technology, which BitFenix said offers longer product life, higher color saturation, and increased brightness.

The Spectre Pro RGB fans come in a variety of different SKUs, but it breaks down rather easily. Each of the four fan sizes come in stand-alone packages or with an optional fan controller, for a total of eight SKUs. The new Spectre Pro RGB fans are also compatible with other BitFenix products, including the Aurora and Shogun cases, and Asus Aura Sync, which allows users to control the RGB lighting by connecting the fans directly to an Asus-branded motherboard sporting the feature.

Pricing and availability of the new BitFenix Spectre Pro RGB fans are currently unknown.

BitFenix Fan ModelSpectre Pro RGB 120mmSpectre Pro RGB 140mmSpectre Pro RGB 200mmSpectre Pro RGB 230mm
Operating Voltage12VDC
Starting Voltage5VDC
Dimensions120 x 120 x 25mm140 x 140 x 25mm200 x 200 x 25mm230 x 230 x 25mm
Current~ 0.4A~ 0.45A~ 0.55A~ 0.6A
Speed1,200 RPM1,200 RPM900 RPM900 RPM
Air Flow~ 56.22 CFM~ 86.73 CFM~ 148.72 CFM~ 156.72 CFM
Air Pressure1.24 mmH2O1.38 mmH2O1.26 mmH2O1.81 mmH2O
Noise18.9 dB(A)22.8 dB(A)27.5 dB(A)25.6 dB(A)
3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • tamalero 05 December 2017 19:35
    RGB for pcs is akin of the 3d hype for movies.. unbelievable..
    Reply
  • Zaporro 05 December 2017 20:29
    Article missing most critical information, the fans are standard RGB or addressable?
    Reply
  • Lucky_SLS 06 December 2017 03:21
    Looks like we got a good case fan, not so much for rads. But the rgb is not as good as in corsair LL or NZXT aer rgb :(
    looking forward to see the corsair ML get the LL rgb treatment XD
    Reply