Get nearly $500 off this Dell XPS Desktop with RTX 3070 graphics

Thanks to the massive shortage of RTX 30-series GPUs, which include the best graphics cards on the market, prices of pre-built PCs featuring them are skyrocketing and delivery windows are being extended far into the future.

But Dell is here with a deep discount of nearly $500 on its XPS desktop model with RTX 3070 graphics , taking the price down to a scalper-busting $1,409 before shipping.

Dell XPS Desktop: was $1,879, now $1,409.40 at Dell with code TRAVIS10OFF

This configuration of the XPS Desktop features a powerful and incredibly rare GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB GDDR6, 10th Gen Intel Core i5, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a storage pairing of a 256GB NVMe SSD and 1TB HDD. View Deal

Of course, a good build is not just about the GPU. It needs to be balanced out with a capable CPU, a decent amount of RAM and plenty of storage for those space-hungry games.

This desktop handles it capably with an Intel Core i5-10400 CPU clocked at 2.9GHz with a boost clock speed up to 4.3GHz, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB NVMe SSD for a speedy boot drive alongside a 1TB 7,200rpm HDD.

All of this is packed into stylish, sleek and intelligently designed case with optimal thermal performance and regulated cooling, to keep it quiet.

Plus, delivery is scheduled for late April/early May, which is far quicker than you will find at many other places. If you’ve been looking for an RTX 30-series rig, this is an excellent choice!