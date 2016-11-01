Here's What You'll Need To Run 'Dishonored 2' On PC

Dishonored 2 has gone gold ten days before its release. Alongside the announcement, Bethesda also revealed the game’s PC hardware requirements as well as its visual options.

If you bought a physical copy of the game for PC, you will have to activate it on Steam so that you can download the rest of the game’s files. As is always the case for graphics drivers, be sure that you have the latest version for your Nvidia- (version 375.70) or AMD-based (version 16.10.2) GPUs.

Dishonored 2 Minimum Recommended CPU Intel Core i5-2400 (Sandy Bridge, 3.1 GHz) AMD FX-8320 (Vishera, 3.5 GHz) Intel Core i7-4770 (Haswell, 3.4 GHz)AMD FX-8350 (Vishera, 4.0 GHz) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 (2 GB) AMD Radeon HD 7970 (3 GB) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) AMD Radeon RX 480 (8 GB) RAM 8 GB 16 GB Storage 60 GB 60 GB OS Windows 7, 8, 10 (64-bit) Windows 10 (64-bit)

However, the news doesn’t end there. You also get a peek at the many visual options available on the PC. The options include field of vision, GPU selection and rat and bloodfly shadows. The studio also partnered with Nvidia to incorporate additional graphics technologies into the game, such as horizon-based ambient occlusion (HBAO+) and Ansel.

Visual SettingsAdaptive ResolutionGammaWindow Mode / Borderless / FullscreenV-SynchTexture DetailsModels DetailsEnvironmental DetailsAntialiasingRat ShadowsBloodfly ShadowsWater QualityShadow QualityView DistanceVideo Card SelectionResolutionMonitor SelectionField of VisionHardware NVidia SpecificsHBAO+TXAASurround technologyAnsel

In terms of coverage of the game’s retail version, you’ll have to wait until launch day to see any footage from Dishonored 2. Last week, Bethesda announced that it would continue to provide copies of the game to members of the media one day before release so that everyone will “experience our games at the same time.” However, there’s no reason to fear. At launch day, we will stream the game via Twitch to give you a chance to ask questions about the game before buying it. Stay tuned for more information on the stream as we get closer to Dishonored 2’s launch day.